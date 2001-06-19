Recalls in June 2001

Write a review
    Consumer complaints about Inglesina USA Child Table Seats

    WASHINGTON, June 19, 2001 -- Inglesina USA is voluntarily recalling about 780 child table seats. The seats were sold without a seat belt, posing a risk to children who climb out of the seat.

    Inglesina USA has received one report of a 10-month- old girl who fell from a table seat, and bruised her back.

    The recalled table seat has a metal frame with a fabric cover, and connects to the edge of a table to allow a child to sit and eat at the table. The table seat does not have legs; instead, it is suspended in the air by clamps that connect to the underside of the table. The chairs come in blue and yellow and have the name "Inglesina" printed on the arms and the back of the seat. Department stores and toy stores sold the Table Chair from June 2000 through May 2001 for about $50.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the seats and call Inglesina USA toll-free at (877) 486-5112 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, to receive a replacement or a full refund.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Century Products Recalling Strollers After Hundreds of Accidents

    WASHINGTON, June 14, 2001 -- Century Products Co. is voluntarily recalling about 650,000 "Take 2," "Travel Solutions," "Pioneer," "Travelite," and "Pro Sport" 4-in-1 strollers.

    The strollers can unexpectedly collapse or the car seat/carrier adapter can unexpectedly detach. When this happens, an infant or young child inside the stroller or an attached car seat/carrier can fall to the ground and suffer serious injuries.

    Century has received 681 reports of incidents, including 250 injuries when the stroller unexpectedly collapsed or the car seat/carrier adapter detached. These reports include three concussions, two skull fractures, one fractured elbow, and two chipped teeth. The remaining injuries include bruises and cuts.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    The recalled strollers are for toddlers when used alone and for infants when a car seat/carrier is connected to the stroller. The model names for the recalled strollers can be found on the footrest, the seat pad, the legs of the frame or on a white label on the side locks.

    Model NameYears Made
    Take 22000
    Travel Solutions1999-2000
    Pioneer1998-2000
    Travelite1997-1998
    Pro Sport1996-1999


    Mass merchandise, juvenile products and discount department stores nationwide sold these strollers from approximately December 1996 through March 2001 for between $100 and $200.

    Consumers should stop using these strollers and call Century toll- free at (800) 766-9998 anytime to order a free repair kit. Consumers should have their strollers available, as Century will help consumers determine if they have one of the recalled models. Consumers also can log on to the company's website at www.centuryproducts.com or write to Consumer Affairs, Century Products, Box 100, Elverson, PA 19520.

    Parents should continue to use these carriers as car seats. CPSC and Century remind caregivers to always restrain infants according to the instructions when in the car seat/carrier.

    Burger King Replacing Playground Nets After Child Dies in St. Louis

    WASHINGTON, June 12, 2001 -- Burger King Corporation and its franchisees have announced a voluntary safety program to replace the nets on enclosed indoor and outdoor play structures throughout the United States with no-climb nets. Burger King restaurants will install "no-climb" nets from the floor up to 7 feet to prevent children from climbing into areas not meant for play.

    The action follows the death of a 4-year-old boy who was playing in a net-enclosed play structure in a St. Louis Burger King restaurant on April 29. The boy gained access to an area of the enclosed playground not intended for play, became entrapped between parts of the structure, and died.

    The "no-climb" nets, which have holes that are about one-quarter inch, will be installed on the sides of the play structures that are accessible to children. "No-climb" nets will replace box-type nets, which have two-inch square holes. The smaller holes in the "no-climb" netting prevent children from climbing the nets.

    The action is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    "We applaud Burger King Corporation for launching this program to replace these nets and improve playground safety at its restaurants nationwide," said CPSC Chairman Ann Brown.

    Of the approximately 3200 Burger King playgrounds, only those playgrounds that do not have "no-climb" netting around the entrance and exit tubes, and do not have ceiling nets or other barriers to prevent access into non-play areas, will be temporarily closed until "no-climb" netting is installed.

    The Burger King net-enclosed play structures keep children within the play area, and use nets, sliding and crawling tubes and other soft, flexible materials. The enclosed play structure at the Burger King restaurant in St. Louis was manufactured by Atrox Systems Inc. Atrox, which ceased operations in 1997, distributed products under the brand name of Tenderfun Soft Playgrounds.

