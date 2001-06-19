Recalls in June 2001

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2001 -- Inglesina USA is voluntarily recalling about 780 child table seats. The seats were sold without a seat belt, posing a risk to children who climb out of the seat.

Inglesina USA has received one report of a 10-month- old girl who fell from a table seat, and bruised her back.

The recalled table seat has a metal frame with a fabric cover, and connects to the edge of a table to allow a child to sit and eat at the table. The table seat does not have legs; instead, it is suspended in the air by clamps that connect to the underside of the table. The chairs come in blue and yellow and have the name "Inglesina" printed on the arms and the back of the seat. Department stores and toy stores sold the Table Chair from June 2000 through May 2001 for about $50.

Consumers should immediately stop using the seats and call Inglesina USA toll-free at (877) 486-5112 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, to receive a replacement or a full refund.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).