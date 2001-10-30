Recalls in October 2001

WASHINGTON, --Sassy Inc. is voluntarily recalling to replace about 455,000 soft rattles. The sewn-on, spherical shaped fabric eyes on the rattles can detach, posing a choking hazard to small children.
The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
Sassy has received 129 reports of eyes detaching from the rattles, including some incidents in which eyes were found in children's mouths. One of these children started to choke on a detached eye and a parent used the Heimlich maneuver to remove the eye.
The rattles involved in the recall include:
- "Lily Pad Rattle" - A green frog with four plastic legs and a multi-colored belly.
- "Bitty Kitty Rattle" - A clear, plastic tube filled with beads connects a purple, cat-like face to a purple ball. Three plastic pieces encircle the plastic tube and make a rattle sound when shaken.
- "This Little Piggy Rattle" - A pink pig-like face is connected to a green ball by a yellow and pink arm and a blue arm. Beads inside the green ball make a rattle sound when shaken.
- "Goo Goo Goldfish" - A multi-colored fish with pink lips, an orange fin, and a clear, plastic tube that connects the head to the tail. Beads inside the tube make a rattle sound when shaken.
- "Smoochie Poochie Rattle" - A blue, puppy-like face with green spotted ears is connected to a blue and green spotted body. Five plastic pieces encircle the body and make a rattle sound when shaken.
- "Crinkly Crown Dragon Rattle" - A green dragon with a scaled, curved tail. Three blue ridges protrude from the dragon's back.
A caretag attached to the head of each rattle reads in part, "Sassy" and "1999 Made in China." Rattles with the same appearance but embroidered eyes are not involved in this recall.
Toy and mass merchandise stores nationwide sold these rattles from August 1999 through mid-October 2001 for about $5.
Consumers should immediately take these toys away from young children and return them to Sassy to receive a free replacement toy. Consumers should call Sassy at (800) 781-1080 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday for information on how to receive the replacement toy. Consumers also can visit the firm's website at www.sassybaby.com.