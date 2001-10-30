Write a review
Recalls in October 2001

    Sassy Recalls Rattles

    WASHINGTON, --Sassy Inc. is voluntarily recalling to replace about 455,000 soft rattles. The sewn-on, spherical shaped fabric eyes on the rattles can detach, posing a choking hazard to small children.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Sassy has received 129 reports of eyes detaching from the rattles, including some incidents in which eyes were found in children's mouths. One of these children started to choke on a detached eye and a parent used the Heimlich maneuver to remove the eye.

    The rattles involved in the recall include:

    • "Lily Pad Rattle" - A green frog with four plastic legs and a multi-colored belly.
    • "Bitty Kitty Rattle" - A clear, plastic tube filled with beads connects a purple, cat-like face to a purple ball. Three plastic pieces encircle the plastic tube and make a rattle sound when shaken.
    • "This Little Piggy Rattle" - A pink pig-like face is connected to a green ball by a yellow and pink arm and a blue arm. Beads inside the green ball make a rattle sound when shaken.
    • "Goo Goo Goldfish" - A multi-colored fish with pink lips, an orange fin, and a clear, plastic tube that connects the head to the tail. Beads inside the tube make a rattle sound when shaken.
    • "Smoochie Poochie Rattle" - A blue, puppy-like face with green spotted ears is connected to a blue and green spotted body. Five plastic pieces encircle the body and make a rattle sound when shaken.
    • "Crinkly Crown Dragon Rattle" - A green dragon with a scaled, curved tail. Three blue ridges protrude from the dragon's back.

    A caretag attached to the head of each rattle reads in part, "Sassy" and "1999 Made in China." Rattles with the same appearance but embroidered eyes are not involved in this recall.

    Toy and mass merchandise stores nationwide sold these rattles from August 1999 through mid-October 2001 for about $5.

    Consumers should immediately take these toys away from young children and return them to Sassy to receive a free replacement toy. Consumers should call Sassy at (800) 781-1080 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday for information on how to receive the replacement toy. Consumers also can visit the firm's website at www.sassybaby.com.

    Wolf Gas Ranges Recalled

    WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2001 -- Wolf Range Co. is recalling about 15,000 residential gas ranges for repair. Delayed ignition of gas in the ovens and broilers can put consumers at risk of burn injuries and fires.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    These gas ranges were sold under the Wolf and Wolf Gourmet brand names, which are written on the front of the ranges. These are 30- inch, 36-inch, 48-inch, and 60-inch natural gas and LP ranges with the following serial numbers: 60-10000000 through 60-1099999 and 11000957 through 11006106. In most units, the serial number is located on the left side of the range beneath the removable burner pan on the range top. On some 48 inch models, the serial number is located in the same area on the right side. The ranges were either stainless steel or black steel.

    Kitchen designers and appliance stores sold these ranges nationwide from January 1996 through June 2001 for about $2,000 for the 30-inch models to about $12,000 for the 60-inch units.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the oven and broiler on these units and call to arrange for a free in-home repair. Consumers who purchased the range before January 1, 2000 should call Wolf Range Co. toll-free at (866) 674-3554 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday. Consumers who purchased the range on or after January 1, 2000 should call Wolf Appliance Co. toll-free at (800) 332-9513 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. Consumers who are unsure of the date of purchase can call either number and the operator will help them determine which firm to contact.

    Whirlpool Microwave-Hood Combinations

    WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2001 -- Whirlpool Corp. is voluntarily recalling about 1.8 million microwave-hood combinations. These units can overheat and catch fire.

    Whirlpool has received seven reports of fires involving these microwave- hood combinations. These incidents have resulted in extensive property damage. No injuries have been reported.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    These are microwave oven and exhaust fan hood combination units that are installed above ranges. They were sold under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and Kenmore brand names. They have serial numbers that begin with XC. Open the door to locate the serial and model numbers. Department, electronics, home and appliance stores, as well as builder and remodelers, sold the microwave-hood combinations nationwide from January 1998 through September 2001 for between $249 and $749.

    Consumers with recalled microwave-hood combinations should immediately stop using them and disconnect the units by unplugging them. Consumers can call Whirlpool Corp. for a free repair. Consumers can contact Whirlpool at (800) 785-8897 anytime. Consumers also can visit Whirlpool's web site at www.whirlpool.com. Consumers should have the model and serial number of their unit available when they call or visit the web site.

    Countertop microwaves are not included in this recall.

      Child-Resistant Packaging Required for Baby Oil, Other Common Household Products Containing Hydrocarbons

      Other Products Containing Hydrocarbons Also Covered

      WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2001 -- Following the deaths of at least five children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has voted to require child-resistant packaging for common household products and cosmetics containing hydrocarbons that can poison children.

      "We know that child-resistant packaging saves lives," said CPSC Chairman Ann Brown. "But since the packaging is child-resistant, not child-proof, parents also need to keep baby oil and other potentially poisonous substances locked up out of reach of young children."

      The safety standard will help prevent injuries and deaths to children under 5 years of age who swallow and aspirate certain oily liquids containing hydrocarbons. When these products enter the lungs, chemical pneumonia can develop and cause death.

      Examples of household products and cosmetics covered by the new packaging regulation include some baby oils; sunscreens; nail enamel dryers; hair oils; bath, body and massage oils; makeup removers; some automotive chemicals (gasoline additives, fuel injection cleaners, carburetor cleaners); cleaning solvents (wood oil cleaners, metal cleaners, spot removers, adhesive removers); some water repellents containing mineral spirits used for decks, shoes, and sports equipment; general-use household oil; and gun-cleaning solvents containing kerosene.

      If these products contain 10 percent or more hydrocarbons by weight and have a low viscosity (i.e., are "watery"), they will have to be in child-resistant packaging. Thicker products are less likely to be aspirated.

      CPSC is aware of five fatalities of children under 5 years old from 1993 to date involving aspiration of hydrocarbon products. CPSC data for 1997 through 1999 revealed an estimated 6,400 emergency room visits involving children under 5 years of age who ingested household chemical products that frequently contain hydrocarbons that can pose an aspiration hazard. In addition, data from the American Association of Poison Control Centers for 1993 through 1999 revealed 11,115 potential aspiration exposures to cosmetic and household products containing hydrocarbons.

      The most recent fatality of which CPSC is aware occurred in May of this year after 16-month-old Jaiden Bryson of Bakersfield, Calif., aspirated a baby oil product. Chairman Brown dedicated the new safety standard to Jaiden.

      Brown gave this account of young Jaiden's death: "On May 2 in the early evening, all five of the Bryson children were at home, including Jaiden and his 16-month-old twin brother, who were playing, as their dad, Charles, prepared dinner. Suddenly, Charles heard Jaiden cry out. He immediately ran into the living room and found Jaiden with baby oil all over his face, clothes and the carpeting. One of the twins had climbed up on a shelf and tipped a basket of products off. Jaiden grabbed the baby oil and drank it."

      "The nest day, Jaiden appeared to be very sick - panting for air and breathing very heavily. Mrs. Bryson took Jaiden to her pediatrician's office. Jaiden was then rushed by ambulance to the hospital with a 103-degree fever. Little Jaiden ended up in intensive care. He was put on a ventilator, where he remained for 28 days. On May 30, Jaiden died. The death certificate listed aspiration of baby oil as the cause of death. This seemingly innocuous baby oil caused pneumonia and irreversible lung damage to an innocent 16-month old child," Brown said.

      The new poison prevention packaging for affected products containing hydrocarbons must be in use in 12 months.

      Examples of hydrocarbon-containing products covered by new poison prevention packaging:

      Cosmetics

      • Baby oils
      • Sunscreens
      • Nail enamel dryers
      • Hair oils
      • Bath oils
      • Makeup removers
      • Body oils
      • Massage oils

      Automotive chemicals

      • Gasoline additives
      • Fuel injection cleaners
      • Carburetor cleaners

      Cleaning solvents

      • Wood oil cleaners
      • Metal cleaners
      • Adhesive removers
      • Spot removers
      • General-use household oils
      • Gun cleaning solvents containing kerosene

      Other

      • Water repellents containing mineral spirits used for decks, shoes, and sports equipment

      Twister Lamps Recalled

      WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2001 -- Emess Lighting Inc. and SLI Lighting Solutions Inc. are voluntarily recalling about 480,000 Twister portable lamps and will provide consumers with an in-home repair kit. The lamp's bulb can become hot, presenting a risk of burn injuries to consumers, and the risk of fire if the bulb comes in contact with combustible materials.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Emess Lighting, SLI Lighting Solutions and CPSC have received five reports of injuries to consumers (including four burns and one laceration) and 12 reports of property damage due to the bulb coming in contact with bedding, carpeting, and upholstered furniture.

      The recalled Twister lamps are 38 inches tall, have a flexible neck, and Looney Tunes or Disney cartoon characters on the plastic shade. Some lamps have no cartoon characters, but have black, white, blue, green, yellow, red or purple plastic shades. A silver label near the bulb reads in part, "Caution: To Reduce the Risk of Fire Use 40 Watt MAX. Made in China."

      Retail stores and catalogs nationwide sold the lamps between January 1997 and June 2001 for about $18.

      Consumers should not use these lamps near bedding, carpeting, or upholstered furniture. To receive a free retrofit kit, consumers should contact the Twister Lamp Recall Hotline at (800) 366-2579 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Consumers also can receive the repair kit by logging on the company's website at www.twisterlamp.com or writing to: Twister Lamp Recall, One Early Street, Ellwood City, PA 16117. The in-home consumer repair kit includes a wire bulb guard and enhanced safety instructions.

      Cosco Playpens Recalled

      WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2001 -- Dorel Juvenile Group is voluntarily recalling about 102,000 Cosco "Zip n Go," "Okie Dokie," and "Carters" playpens manufactured between May 1995 and December 1997. The plastic tabs on the playpen that lock the rails into the corners can break or loosen over time, allowing the rails to turn inward, collapse and entrap an infant.

      In June 2001, an 11-month-old baby in Elyria, Ohio, died when his chest was caught in the V-shape created by the collapsed sides of his playpen. Dorel Juvenile Group has received 421 reports of rails not locking or collapsing.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Department, Toy and juvenile specialty stores nationwide sold the "Zip n Go" and "Carters" playpens. JC Penney stores nationwide sold the "Okie Dokie" brand playpens exclusively. The playpens were sold from May 1995 through December 1999 for between $40 and $70.

      Consumers should stop using these playpens immediately and call Dorel Juvenile Group to receive a refund or replacement product. Consumers can contact Dorel at (800) 314-9327 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's web site at www.djgusa.com.

      The recalled playpens were sold under the "Zip n Go," "Okie Dokie," and "Carters" brand names and were manufactured by Cosco. Only model numbers 05-361, 05-362, 05-363, and 05-364 are included in this recall. The model numbers are located on a label on the bottom of the playpen, on the metal tubular frame near one of the corners. The label reads in part, "MANUFACTURED IN CHINA FOR COSCO INC." The 28-inch by 40-inch playpens have four mesh sides on a folding metal frame. The side rails have the name "Zip n Go, " "Okie Dokie," or "Carters" written on it. The padded floorboard forms a carrying case for the playpen.

