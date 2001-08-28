Recalls in August 2001

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2001 -- In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Wenzel Co., of St. Louis, Mo., is voluntarily recalling about 290,000 propane-fueled camping lanterns. An insufficient connection between the lantern and the propane cylinder can allow gas to escape and ignite unexpectedly, posing a potential fire and injury hazard to consumers. This hazard can occur during the lighting or normal use of the lantern.

Wenzel has received 12 reports of propane gas escaping from these lanterns and igniting unexpectedly. Two consumers sustained burns to the arm and hand. One of the consumers also suffered burns to the eye.

The recalled lanterns are green and silver with brass fittings, have a glass globe, and stand about 9 inches high (without the propane cylinder attached). The lanterns, when attached to the propane cylinder, sit on a green plastic base on which the model names "Ozark Trail" or "Wenzel" appear.

The Ozark Trail model has a double cloth mantle for lighting and the Wenzel model has either a double or single cloth mantle. The models involved are Ozark Trail 824927 and 824928, and Wenzel 824208, 824226, 824227 and 824401, which appear on the box in which the lantern came.

Wal-Mart sold the lanterns nationwide under the "Ozark Trail" label from March 1999 through August 2001 for about $18. Sporting goods, camping equipment, and other retail stores nationwide sold these lanterns under the "Wenzel" brand from January 1999 through August 2001 for between $18 and $28.

Consumers with Ozark Trail or Wenzel lanterns should stop using them immediately and detach the lantern from the propane cylinder. Consumers should return only the lanterns to the store where purchased for a refund. Consumers also can call Wenzel toll-free at (800) 325-8368 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CDT Monday through Friday; or visit the company's website at www.wenzelco.com.

The propane cylinder, which is not affected by the recall and is not distributed by Wenzel, is sold separately from the lantern.