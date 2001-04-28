Recalls in April 2001

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2001 -- White Consolidated Industries is voluntarily recalling about 17,000 air conditioners. The recalled models can short circuit posing a risk of fires, and shock and burn injuries.



White Consolidated Industries Inc. has received one report of a fire because of a short circuit resulting in $14,000 in damage. No injuries have been reported.



The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



These are 240 volt air conditioners installed through the wall. They were sold under the following brands and model numbers: Frigidaire FAH096J2T1; White-Westinghouse WAH09EH2T1 and WAH096H2T1; Kenmore 253.79093990 and 253.70093000. The brand name is written on the front of the air conditioner under the control dial. The model number is written on a label inside the air conditioner, which can be viewed by lifting the filter in the front of the unit and reading the number through the slats.



Department, appliance, home and hardware stores, and independent contractors sold these air conditioners nationwide from November 1998 through November 2000 for about $300.



Consumers should stop using these units, and contact the company toll- free at (866) 897-5612 anytime to arrange for a free repair.