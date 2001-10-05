Write a review
Recalls in May 2001

    Fisher-Price Basketball Sets Recalled

    WASHINGTON, May 10, 2001 -- Fisher-Price is recalling about 55,000 basketball sets to replace the nets. Some of the nets have enlarged openings. If children put their heads into these enlarged openings, the net can get tangled around their necks and they could strangle.

    Fisher-Price has not received any reports of injuries. This recall is being conducted to prevent the possibility of injuries.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    The recalled Grow-to-Pro Basketball set has a black pole that adjusts from 3 to 6 feet. A nylon net with an orange plastic hoop is attached to the pole, along with a gray backboard. The Fisher-Price logo is on the front of the backboard; and the model number, 72408, along with the words, "Made in U.S.A." are on the other side of the backboard.

    Toy, mass merchandise and discount stores sold these toys nationwide from January 2001 through May 2001 for about $30.

    Consumers should stop using the basketball set immediately. Consumers should call Fisher-Price toll-free at (800) 247-9395 anytime to order a free replacement net. Fisher-Price will help consumers determine if their basketball nets have enlarged openings. Consumers can also visit the company's website at www.fisher-price.com.

    Evenflo Joyride Infant Seats/Carriers Recalled

    WASHINGTON, May 1, 2001 -- In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Evenflo Co. Inc., of Vandalia, Ohio, is recalling about 3.4 million Joyride® infant car seats/carriers.

    When the seat is used as an infant carrier, the handle can unexpectedly release, causing the seat to flip forward. When this happens, an infant inside the carrier can fall to the ground and suffer serious injuries.

    There have been 240 reports, in the United States, of handles unexpectedly releasing, resulting in 97 injuries. These reports include skull fractures, concussions, a broken leg, and numerous scratches and bruises.

    "Evenflo is offering a free repair to prevent the seat from flipping forward," said CPSC Chairman Ann Brown. "It's an easy repair to make, and it is designed to protect your baby from a very serious injury."

    "Riding in a car seat in the vehicle's rear seat is the safest way to transport young children in a motor vehicle," said NHTSA Executive Director Bob Shelton. "The recall announced today is related to only using the seat as a carrier and not to how the seat performs while in a car. Parents should continue to use these carriers as car seats."

    The recall involves all Evenflo Joyride® car seats/carriers, which are white or gray plastic with seat pads of various colors and patterns. "Evenflo Joyride Car Seat/Carrier" is written on the outside of the handle locks. The seats have model numbers beginning with 203, 205, 210, 435 or 493, which can be found on a label underneath or on the side the car seat/carrier.

    Juvenile product, mass merchandise and major discount stores nationwide sold the car seats/carriers from January 1988 through December 1998 for about $30 when sold alone, $48 when sold as a Travel Tandem® (with a detachable convenience base), and $89 when sold with a matching stroller.

    Evenflo will provide consumers with a free easy-to-install repair kit that helps secure the handle. Consumers should not carry the seat by the handle until it has been repaired. CPSC, NHTSA and Evenflo remind caregivers to always restrain infants according to the instructions when in the car seat/carrier.

    To receive a free repair kit, call Evenflo toll-free at (800) 557-3178 anytime, or visit the website at http://www.joyridecarseat.com/. Consumers should have the car seat in front of them when they call or access the website. Consumers with questions about this recall campaign should call CPSC's Hotline at (800) 638-2772 or visit CPSC's website at www.cpsc.gov. Information also is available at the NHTSA's toll-free Auto Safety Hotline at (888) DASH-2-DOT (327-4236) or visit NHTSA's website at www.nhtsa.gov.

