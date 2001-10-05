Recalls in May 2001

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2001 -- In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Evenflo Co. Inc., of Vandalia, Ohio, is recalling about 3.4 million Joyride® infant car seats/carriers.

When the seat is used as an infant carrier, the handle can unexpectedly release, causing the seat to flip forward. When this happens, an infant inside the carrier can fall to the ground and suffer serious injuries.

There have been 240 reports, in the United States, of handles unexpectedly releasing, resulting in 97 injuries. These reports include skull fractures, concussions, a broken leg, and numerous scratches and bruises.

"Evenflo is offering a free repair to prevent the seat from flipping forward," said CPSC Chairman Ann Brown. "It's an easy repair to make, and it is designed to protect your baby from a very serious injury."

"Riding in a car seat in the vehicle's rear seat is the safest way to transport young children in a motor vehicle," said NHTSA Executive Director Bob Shelton. "The recall announced today is related to only using the seat as a carrier and not to how the seat performs while in a car. Parents should continue to use these carriers as car seats."

The recall involves all Evenflo Joyride® car seats/carriers, which are white or gray plastic with seat pads of various colors and patterns. "Evenflo Joyride Car Seat/Carrier" is written on the outside of the handle locks. The seats have model numbers beginning with 203, 205, 210, 435 or 493, which can be found on a label underneath or on the side the car seat/carrier.

Juvenile product, mass merchandise and major discount stores nationwide sold the car seats/carriers from January 1988 through December 1998 for about $30 when sold alone, $48 when sold as a Travel Tandem® (with a detachable convenience base), and $89 when sold with a matching stroller.

Evenflo will provide consumers with a free easy-to-install repair kit that helps secure the handle. Consumers should not carry the seat by the handle until it has been repaired. CPSC, NHTSA and Evenflo remind caregivers to always restrain infants according to the instructions when in the car seat/carrier.

To receive a free repair kit, call Evenflo toll-free at (800) 557-3178 anytime, or visit the website at http://www.joyridecarseat.com/. Consumers should have the car seat in front of them when they call or access the website. Consumers with questions about this recall campaign should call CPSC's Hotline at (800) 638-2772 or visit CPSC's website at www.cpsc.gov. Information also is available at the NHTSA's toll-free Auto Safety Hotline at (888) DASH-2-DOT (327-4236) or visit NHTSA's website at www.nhtsa.gov.