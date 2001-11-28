Recalls in November 2001

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2001 -- HandsOnToys, Inc. is voluntarily recalling about 100,000 rattles. The rattle can break and expose the noisemaker inside the rattle handle, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

CPSC and HandsOnToys have received 11 reports of the rattles breaking. A 9-month old girl was found with the plastic noisemaker lodged in her throat. Her mother removed it by performing the Heimlich maneuver.

The rattles were sold under the Wiggly Giggler brand name. The rattle can be shaken stacked and rolled. The rattle is a 3-inch long tube with mushroom caps on each end. It was sold in three color combinations, green with purple caps, orange with pink caps and purple with orange caps. The rattle contains a noisemaker inside that produces a sound when the rattle is shaken. "Wiggly Giggler" is written on the tube of the rattle.

Specialty toy stores nationwide sold the rattles from May 2000 through September 2001 for between $2 and $3.

Consumers should immediately take these toy rattles away from children and contact HandsOnToys at (888) 442-6376 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday to receive a replacement toy.

Rattles with a small number "3" imprinted in the painted circle on the base of the mushroom end cap, in the center of the four sound holes are not included in this recall.