Recalls in February 2001

    Graco Highchairs Recalled

    WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2001 -- Graco Children's Products is voluntarily recalling about 860,000 highchairs. The chair's legs can come out, causing the chair to fall to the ground. Children can suffer serious injuries from the fall.

    Graco has received 108 reports of the highchair legs coming out of the seat, including 105 injuries. Injuries have included a mild concussion, two broken noses, six cuts requiring stitches, black eyes, and bumps and bruises.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    The model and serial numbers of these Graco highchairs are located on a sticker beneath the seat. The model number contains "3170," "36051" or "74001" within it. The first six numbers in the serial number indicate the date of manufacture. The recalled highchairs were manufactured from January 1, 1995 through December 8, 1997 (or from 010195 through 120897). The highchairs are made of a white plastic seat with white metal legs, and "Graco" is printed on the front of the tray. Mass merchandise, juvenile products and discount department stores nationwide sold these highchairs from January 1995 through June 1998 for between $30 and $35.

    Consumers should stop using the highchairs immediately and call Graco at (800) 617-7447 anytime to receive a free repair kit. Additional information is available at www.gracobaby.com under Customer Service/Recall Information. Consumers also can write to Customer Affairs, Graco Children's Products, Inc., Box 100, Elverson, PA 19520. Consumers should have the highchair in front of them when they call Graco.

    Highchairs with push pins on the legs that snap into the seat are not part of this recall.

    NIKE Recalling Jordan Trunner Cross-Trainer Shoes

    WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2001 -- NIKE USA Inc. is voluntarily recalling about 225,000 pairs of its Jordan Trunner LX and Jordan Trunner 2000 cross-training shoes. The shoes have a thin metal strip on the outside of the heel that can protrude from the shoe and form a sharp edge that can cut the wearer's leg.

    NIKE has received 16 reports of consumers receiving cuts to the lower legs from the metal strip on these shoes, including several reports of persons requiring stitches.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    The NIKE Jordan Trunner LX and Jordan Trunner 2000 Mid shoes being recalled have a strip of metal about 4-inches long at the upper part of the back of the shoe, which is encased in plastic. These shoes are size six and higher, and have model numbers 136040 (the Jordan Trunner LX) and model number 136050 (the Jordan Trunner 2000 Mid).

    On the Trunner LX, the model number is located on a label on the inside tongue of the shoe, above the UPC code. On the Trunner 2000 Mid, the model number is located above the UPC code on a label inside the heel of the shoe. The Trunner LX is available in various color combinations.

    The Trunner LX has a Velcro strip instead of laces, and has the word "JORDAN" on a cloth strip just below the Velcro strap and also on the bottom of the shoe.

    The Trunner 2000 Mid comes in two color combinations: white and black with metallic silver trim, and black and gray with fluorescent yellow trim. The name "JORDAN" appears in block letters near the shoelaces and on the bottom of the shoe, and "TRUNNER" appears on the back heel of the shoe over the metal strip.

    Major athletic shoe stores and department stores nationwide sold these shoes from May 2000 to February 2001 for between $100 and $125. Consumers should stop using these cross-training shoes and immediately return them to the store where purchased to receive a substitute product or a store credit.

    For more information, consumers should call NIKE at (800) 344-6453 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or access the Nike website at www.nikebiz.com.

