Recalls in February 2001

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2001 -- Graco Children's Products is
voluntarily recalling about 860,000 highchairs. The chair's legs can
come out, causing the chair to fall to the ground. Children can suffer
serious injuries from the fall.
Graco has received 108 reports of the highchair legs coming out of the seat, including 105 injuries. Injuries have included a mild concussion, two broken noses, six cuts requiring stitches, black eyes, and bumps and bruises.
The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
The model and serial numbers of these Graco highchairs are located on a sticker beneath the seat. The model number contains "3170," "36051" or "74001" within it. The first six numbers in the serial number indicate the date of manufacture. The recalled highchairs were manufactured from January 1, 1995 through December 8, 1997 (or from 010195 through 120897). The highchairs are made of a white plastic seat with white metal legs, and "Graco" is printed on the front of the tray. Mass merchandise, juvenile products and discount department stores nationwide sold these highchairs from January 1995 through June 1998 for between $30 and $35.
Consumers should stop using the highchairs immediately and call Graco at (800) 617-7447 anytime to receive a free repair kit. Additional information is available at www.gracobaby.com under Customer Service/Recall Information. Consumers also can write to Customer Affairs, Graco Children's Products, Inc., Box 100, Elverson, PA 19520. Consumers should have the highchair in front of them when they call Graco.
Highchairs with push pins on the legs that snap into the seat are not part of this recall.
