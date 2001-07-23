Recalls in July 2001

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2001 -- NIKE USA Inc., of Beaverton, Ore., is voluntarily recalling about 425,000 pairs of Jordan Trunner cross-training shoes. The models being recalled are the Trunner, Trunner Mid, Trunner Bubble, and Trunner 2000. The shoes have a thin metal strip on the outside of the heel that can protrude from the shoe and form a sharp edge that can cut consumers.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

NIKE has received six reports of the metal strip protruding from the Bubble, including five cuts to the lower leg that required stitches; one injury report on the Trunner; and no injury reports on the Trunner Mid or Trunner 2000. The Trunner Mid and 2000 models are included in the recall to prevent the possibility of injury. Models of the Jordan Trunner that do not have the metal heel clip are not included in this recall.

The following lists the shoes involved in this recall:

Model Name Model Numbers Trunner Bubble (Men's) 136055-001, 136055-102, 136055-002, 136055-401 (Women's) 833002-141, 833002-101 Trunner 136022 Trunner Mid 136033 Trunner 2000 136039

The model numbers are located on white labels inside the shoe, above the UPC code.

Major athletic shoe and department stores nationwide sold these shoes from July 1999 through July 2001 for between $90 and $125.

Consumers should stop using these cross-training shoes immediately and contact NIKE to receive free replacement shoes. Consumers should call NIKE toll-free at (800) 344-6453 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or log on to the company's website at www.nikebiz.com. In February 2001, CPSC and Nike announced a recall of Jordan Trunner LX and Jordan Trunner 2000 Mid cross-training shoes.