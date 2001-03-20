Recalls in March 2001

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2001 -- Maytag Corp. is recalling about 14,800 Maytag and Magic Chef gas ranges. The vent flue insulation can be out of position on these ranges. Using the broil or self-clean functions on these ranges can cause scorching or burning of the cabinetry around the range, posing a fire hazard.



Maytag has received two reports of fires resulting in minor damage because the insulation was out of position on the ranges. There have been no reports of injuries.





The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves Maytag and Magic Chef gas ranges. They have model numbers CGS1230, CGS1740, CGS3760, MGS5770 or MGS5870. They also have serial numbers ending in WU, WW, WY, WZ, YB, YF and YH. The model and serial numbers are located on a plate just behind the front of the roll-out storage drawer. "Maytag" or "Magic Chef" is on the front of the range.Department, appliance and specialty stores nationwide sold these ranges from September 1999 through April 2000 for between $400 and $1,300.Consumers should stop using the broil and self-clean functions of these ranges immediately. Notices will be mailed to consumers whose ranges need to be inspected, and they will be repaired free of charge if needed. For more information, call Maytag Customer Service at (800) 544-2538 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go to the firm's web site at www.maytag.com.