Multi-state Salmonella outbreak linked to subscription meals

A multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections has been traced to meals distributed by Metabolic Meals, a popular subscription-based meal delivery service. Health officials confirmed that dozens of people across several states have fallen ill after consuming certain ready-to-eat products, raising concerns about food safety in the booming meal delivery industry.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they are investigating clusters of gastrointestinal illness linked to specific Metabolic Meals products shipped in late August. As of this week, more than 30 cases of Salmonella infection have been confirmed in at least five states, with additional reports under review. Several people required hospitalization, though no deaths have been reported.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, and vomiting. While most people recover without treatment, the illness can be severe, especially for young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

Company response

Metabolic Meals, which delivers pre-made meals nationwide, has issued a voluntary recall of select products distributed between August 20 and September 5. Customers are urged to check their refrigerators and freezers for affected items and either dispose of them or return them for a full refund.

In a statement, the company said it is “working closely with federal and state health officials to determine the source of the contamination and to ensure the safety of all products going forward.” The company has also temporarily suspended operations at one of its production facilities while the investigation continues.

What to do

Health experts at the CDC are urging anyone who has consumed Metabolic Meals and developed symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, or abdominal pain to seek medical attention. Consumers are also advised to practice safe food handling, including keeping ready-to-eat meals refrigerated at proper temperatures and washing hands thoroughly before and after eating.

The CDC is expected to release further updates as additional test results become available. In the meantime, consumers can find a full list of recalled products on the FDA’s official website.