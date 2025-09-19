Inflation is still being felt at the grocery store

Grocery prices have climbed steadily over the past 12 months, outpacing wage growth in many areas.

Main drivers include higher transportation costs, extreme weather disrupting harvests, and lingering supply chain pressures.

Consumers are shifting shopping habits, with more turning to store brands and discount retailers.



The Federal Reserve felt inflation was tame enough that it cut its discount interest rate at its meeting this week. But one place inflation is alive and well is at the grocery store, according to government and industry data.

Over the past year, grocery bills across the United States have surged, putting pressure on households already stretched by broader inflation. According to government data, the average price of a grocery basket is up more than 5% compared with this time last year, marking one of the steepest year-over-year increases in over a decade.

Several factors are converging to push prices higher:

Transportation and Energy Costs

Fuel prices spiked earlier in the year, raising the cost of moving goods from farms to shelves. With trucking and shipping companies passing those increases along, grocery distributors have had little choice but to raise retail prices. Climate and Weather Disruptions

Extreme weather has disrupted harvests around the globe. Droughts in the Midwest reduced grain yields, while flooding in parts of California affected fruit and vegetable production. Global food markets are interlinked, so poor harvests abroad, from rice shortages in Asia to olive oil production declines in Europe, have rippled into U.S. markets. Lingering Supply Chain Strains

While pandemic-era shortages have eased, certain supply chains remain fragile. Fertilizer prices remain elevated, poultry producers continue battling avian flu outbreaks, and labor shortages in agriculture and food processing have added further pressure.

Datasembly’s Grocery Price Index, which tracks thousands of grocery prices in real-time, shows prices have accelerated over the last 12 months.

According to the chart above, the price of candy and gum has risen the most, gaining 10.1% over the last 12 months. On the other end of the spectrum, the price of cereal has remained mostly the same during that period.

Consumer impact

Households are adjusting their buying habits in response. Many are purchasing fewer name-brand products, opting instead for private labels or discount grocers. Shoppers are also increasingly using digital coupons and loyalty programs to offset rising costs.

For lower-income families, these changes mean making difficult trade-offs—cutting back on fresh produce, meat, or other staples in favor of cheaper, shelf-stable alternatives.

Economists suggest that while price growth may slow in the coming months, groceries are unlikely to return to pre-inflation levels. Instead, consumers should expect “sticky prices,” where elevated costs become the new normal. Relief may come only gradually as global energy markets stabilize and weather patterns shift.