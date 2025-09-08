Frozen vegetables recalled due to listeria risk

Endico Potatoes is recalling its peas and carrots and mixed vegetables due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The products were sold in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Florida between July 18 and August 4, 2025.

Do not eat these vegetables — return them to the store for a refund or call the company for more information.

Endico Potatoes, based in Mount Vernon, NY, has recalled certain bags of frozen vegetables after testing found traces of Listeria monocytogenes. While no illnesses have been reported, the bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in:

Young children

Elderly adults

People with weakened immune systems

Pregnant women (infections can lead to miscarriages or stillbirths)

Even healthy people may experience fever, headache, nausea, stomach pain, and diarrhea.

Products to look for

Check your freezer for these products sold in 2.5-pound clear plastic bags under the Endico label:

Peas and Carrots Lot code: 110625 Production date: 6/11/25 Use by: 6/10/27

Mixed Vegetables Lot code: 170625 Production date: 6/17/25 Use by: 6/16/27



The lot codes are printed on the side of the bag.

What to do

Do not eat these vegetables.

Throw them away immediately or return them to the store for a full refund.

If you’ve already eaten them and are feeling sick, contact your doctor right away.

For questions, call Endico Potatoes at 1-800-431-1398. If you’re unsure whether your frozen veggies are part of the recall, it’s safer to discard them than to risk infection.