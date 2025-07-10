Falling chocolate prices led grocery prices lower in June

The ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index fell nearly 3% year-over-year in June, largely due to a 62% drop in cookie prices, which benefited from falling sugar and chocolate costs.

Despite the broader decline, prices for staples like whole bean coffee (+14.5%) and organic eggs (+13.5%) continued to rise, along with smaller increases for soda, chips, and milk.

While several items saw significant price cuts—including salted butter, spring water, tuna, and bread—others remained flat or edged higher, highlighting persistent inflation across parts of the grocery aisle.

After three years of inflation, grocery prices remain high, but a large decline in the price of chocolate pushed the ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index lower in June.

The Index is made up of 24 commonly purchased grocery items. Datasembly tracks price changes in real time.

In June, the total cost of the 24 items was $147.50, down from $152 in June 2024. That’s an annual decline of nearly 3%. But one item in the cart was responsible for much of the decline.

In July 2024, a 14.3 oz. package of cookies cost $9.91. Last month, that package of cookies sold for $3.78, a year-over-year decine of nearly 62%. Both sugar and chocolate prices have significantly moderated over the last 12 months. The cost has declined by 41 cents since May.

But prices for several other items have remained stubbornly high:

Top 5 items with the largest price increases

Product June 2024 June 2025 Change ($) Change (%) Whole Bean Coffee 12oz $11.83 $13.55 +$1.72 +14.54% Organic Eggs 1 dozen $5.54 $6.29 +$0.75 +13.54% Cola Bottle 2 liters $2.89 $3.11 +$0.22 +7.61% Classic Potato Chips 8 oz bag $3.83 $4.02 +$0.19 +4.96% Whole Milk Half Gallon $2.58 $2.66 +$0.08 +3.10%

In addition to cookies, prices have declined for salted butter, spring water, canned tuna and honey wheat bread.

June Shopping Cart Index