Kramer Laboratories recalls 14,250 Safetussin blister packs over child safety concerns

A voluntary recall has been issued for Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu blister packs by Kramer Laboratories. The recall addresses blister packaging that does not meet child-resistant requirements under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. Because tablets can be pushed through the foil, there is a risk that young children could ingest the medication. Approximately 14,250 units are affected.
The recall was initiated in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission following regulatory concerns about the packaging. The product was distributed across retail and online channels nationwide. Kramer Laboratories is removing the affected stock from circulation and offering refunds to consumers.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu blister packs
- Presented in blister packaging with “Safetussin” branding
Identifiers:
- Look for any retail packaging marked as Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu
- Batch or lot numbers may be printed on the back or bottom of the box
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold at various retailers and online stores across the United States
- Products sold before this recall announcement may be affected
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Store any remaining packages out of children’s reach
- Do not continue using the product in this packaging
- Dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase if directed by the manufacturer
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Contact Kramer Laboratories customer support at 1-800-824-4894 or email Customer Support to arrange a full refund
- Customer service representatives are available Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM EST
Health and safety advice:
- If a child swallows the medication, call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 or seek medical help promptly
- Report any adverse effects to a healthcare provider
Sources
