Gerber issues second recall for teething sticks

Key takeaways

Second recall due to continued sales: Gerber has reissued a recall for all batches of its Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks after discovering that some retailers and online platforms are still selling the potentially hazardous products, despite the original recall on January 31.

Choking hazard: The recall includes multiple flavors and package sizes (Strawberry Apple and Banana) of the teething sticks, due to choking risks reported by consumers. All lot codes of these products are affected.

Consumer advisory and refund option: Parents and caregivers are advised not to feed these teething sticks to children and are encouraged to return the product for a full refund. Gerber is working with the FDA on the matter and has provided a 24/7 helpline for further assistance.

Gerber Products has issued a second recall notice for all batches of GERBER SOOTHE N CHEW TEETHING STICKS due to a potential choking hazard for babies and young children.

Since the initial recall on Jan. 31, the company said it has received reports that the recalled product is still being sold by retailers and online.

The recalled products, distributed nationwide, can be identified as follows:

Gerber Snacks for Baby soothe ‘n’ chew Teething Sticks, Strawberry Apple, Net Wt 3.2 Oz (90g), with UPC 0 15000 04618 7, all lot codes

Gerber Snacks for Baby soothe ‘n’ chew Teething Sticks, Banana, Net Wt 3.2 Oz (90g), with UPC 0 15000 04608 8, all lot codes

Gerber Snacks for Baby soothe ‘n’ chew Teething Sticks, Banana, Net Wt 1.58 Oz (45g), with UPC 0 15000 01015 7, all lot codes

Gerber Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks

The previously issued recall and discontinuation are isolated to GERBER SOOTHE N CHEW TEETHING STICKS – STRAWBERRY APPLE and GERBER SOOTHE N CHEW TEETHING STICKS – BANANA.

The recall was initiated after receiving consumer complaints of choking incidents.

What to do

Consumers who may have purchased GERBER SOOTHE N CHEW TEETHING STICKS should not feed this product to their child and can return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a full refund.

Consumers who find the product for sale in the market should not purchase the product. Anyone with health concerns should contact a health care provider. For any additional support needed, Gerber is available 24/7 at 1-800-4-GERBER (1-800-443-7237).

“We have been working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this recall and will cooperate with them fully,” the company said in a statement.

