Injuries from unsafe products surged in 2024

Key takeaways

Injuries linked to recalled products hit a seven-year high, with 869 reported incidents and 25 deaths

Online-only products were twice as likely to violate safety standards compared to in-store purchases

U.S. PIRG urges stronger oversight and smarter shopping amid rise of dangerous consumer goods

The number of injuries and deaths tied to unsafe consumer products surged in 2024, reaching levels not seen in over seven years, according to a troubling new analysis by the U.S. PIRG Education Fund.

The group’s report, Safe At Home in 2025?, reveals that 869 injuries were linked to products later recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) — a 58% increase over 2023 and more than double the number reported in 2020.

Alongside the injuries, at least 25 deaths were associated with hazardous products. Of those, 15 deaths were tied to recalled items, while the rest involved products flagged by urgent warnings after manufacturers refused to cooperate with a formal recall.

“This is gut-wrenching on so many levels,” said Teresa Murray, Consumer Watchdog director at U.S. PIRG and author of the report. “We wonder how many of these tragedies could have been avoided if dangerous products were recalled faster — or if people had been better informed about the risks.”

Fewer recalls, more harm

Despite the dramatic increase in injuries and deaths, the number of official recalls slightly declined. In 2024, the CPSC issued 305 recall announcements, down from 323 in 2023. However, those fewer recalls involved over 83 million hazardous products, ranging from tools and toys to electric bikes and beds.

The report highlights particularly grim cases:

Adult bed rails that entrapped and killed elderly users.

Infant swings linked to five deaths.

Various electrical products, including faulty lithium-ion batteries, associated with fires and fatalities.

In total, the CPSC tracked 568 fires connected to recalled products and more than 10,000 incidents overall, including reports of bicycles with separating frames and biometric gun safes being opened by unauthorized users, including a 6-year-old boy.

The growing dangers of online shopping

A significant finding from the report is the risk posed by online-only products. One-third of all recalled items were sold exclusively online — and these products were twice as likely to violate federal safety standards compared to goods sold in physical stores.

“With the rise of online shopping, it’s even harder for consumers to know if what they’re buying is safe,” said Faye Park, president of the U.S. PIRG Education Fund. “We need better oversight and smarter shopping strategies.”

The government also faces hurdles in ensuring that imported goods meet U.S. safety standards, a growing issue as global e-commerce expands.

Calls for greater accountability

The U.S. PIRG report urges stronger enforcement by regulators and faster recall processes. It also encourages consumers to shop carefully, emphasizing safety over price, and to use available resources to detect counterfeit or unsafe products.

In addition to recalls, the CPSC issued 63 public warnings in 2024 after companies failed to cooperate — a record number, higher than in any of the previous nine years combined.

“Regulators and consumers must be vigilant,” the report concludes, noting that behind every statistic are real lives impacted — many tragically.