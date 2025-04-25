Nearly 65,000 pounds of pork buns recalled for undeclared allergen

Key takeaways

Recall due to undeclared allergen: ACC Central Kitchen is recalling about 64,008 pounds of frozen soupy pork buns with crab roe because they contain sesame, a known allergen, which was not listed on the product label, resulting in a Class I recall.

Product details and consumer guidance: The recalled items bear establishment number “EST. 40031” and were shipped to retail locations in New York; consumers are advised to throw away or return the affected products and not consume them.

Health and contact information: Although no adverse reactions have been confirmed, concerned consumers should consult a healthcare provider, and questions can be directed to ACC Central Kitchen or the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline.

ACC Central Kitchen is recalling approximately 64,008 pounds of pork bun products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service said the product contains sesame, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen not ready-to-eat soupy pork bun with crab roe items were produced on various dates dating back to 11/28/2023. The following products are subject to recall. FSIS has classified it as a Class I recall, the highest threat level.

The recall includes:

8.45-oz. sleeve tray packages of “3 Meals A Day SOUPY PORK BUN WITH CRAB ROE” with the following range of lot codes: 052625-090626.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40031” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in New York.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS in-plant verification activities when FSIS inspection personnel noticed that the sesame ingredient used in the pork buns was not declared on the product label.

What to do

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact John Dong, vice president, ACC Central Kitchen LLC, at JD@accfoods.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

