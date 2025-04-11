Safetussin cough medicine is being recalled

Key takeaways

Recall due to non-compliant packaging : Kramer Laboratories is recalling approximately 15,000 boxes of Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu because the packaging fails to meet child-resistant standards required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. This non-compliance presents a poisoning hazard if ingested by children.

Product details : The affected product is a 24-count caplet blister pack labeled with terms like “Safetussin,” “Multi-Symptom,” and “Safe for adults with High Blood Pressure, Diabetes.” The caplets are sold in blue, orange, and red cardboard boxes.

Consumer guidance: Consumers are advised to immediately store the product away from children and contact Kramer Laboratories for return or disposal instructions to receive a full refund. Though the medication itself is not defective, both the product and its packaging should be safely discarded.

Kramer Laboratories is recalling nearly 15,000 boxes of Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu Blister Packs because they violate federal regulations for child-resistant packaging and therefore, pose a risk of poisoning.

The Safetussin over-the-counter cold medicine contains acetaminophen, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the products is not child-resistant as a tablet can be pushed through the foil, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

This recall involves Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu 24 count caplet blister packs. They are labeled with “Safetussin,” “Multi-Symptom,” “Cough, Cold & Flu” and “Safe for adults with High Blood Pressure, Diabetes.” They were sold in a blue, orange and red cardboard box with the drug facts label on the back.

What to do

Consumers should immediately secure the product out of the sight and reach of children and contact Kramer Laboratories for information on how to return or dispose of the product for a full refund. Only the packaging is being recalled, not the medicine itself, but both should be discarded in a safe manner.

Consumers may contact Kramer Laboratories at 800-824-4894 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, e-mail at kramerlabs@emersongroup.com, or online at https://safetussin.com/recall for more information.

