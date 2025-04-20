600 multifunctional puzzle crab toys recalled for magnet hazard

A recall has been issued for the Multifunctional Puzzle Crab Toy set, model “HY-99.” This action is mandated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The toy contains high-powered magnets that violate federal toy magnet regulations and pose a swallowing hazard. About 600 sets are affected.
The hazard was uncovered through regulatory review, leading to a nationwide recall of items sold exclusively online. The manufacturer, JinJiang Baimei Co. Ltd, is removing the products from distribution channels and offering refunds to protect users.
What to look for?
Product Name and Description:
- Multifunctional Puzzle Crab Toy set, model “HY-99”
- Includes a magnetic fish hook, eight magnetic pieces, four plastic puzzle pieces, and a plastic mallet
Identifiers:
- Model “HY-99” is seen on the toy’s packaging
- The brand name or logo may appear on the box or included documentation
Affected Purchase Locations and Dates:
- Sold exclusively on Walmart.com
- No specific sale timeframe was provided
What should buyers do?
Disposal or return:
- Stop using the toy immediately and keep it away from children
- Contact JinJiang Baimei Co. Ltd for a return label to send back the magnetic pieces
Refunds, Replacements, or Repairs:
- Buyers are eligible for a full refund once the recalled magnetic parts are returned
- Reach JinJiang Baimei Co. Ltd at xmjytc@gmail.com, Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST, for assistance
Health and safety advice:
- If magnets were swallowed, seek medical care immediately. Symptoms can include abdominal pain or vomiting. Prompt intervention is necessary to prevent severe injuries.
