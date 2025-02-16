2025 Porsche 911 models recalled for headlight glare issue

A recall has been issued for certain 2025 Porsche 911 vehicles (recall number ASA1) due to a software error in the front-end electronics control module that may cause the low beam headlights to produce glare for oncoming traffic. This measure aligns with federal standards set by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The concern was identified through a regulatory review, and the recall covers an estimated 878 cars. Affected vehicles were distributed through authorized Porsche dealerships across the United States. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. has taken steps to address the issue by notifying owners, updating the software, and coordinating with regulatory authorities.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- 2025 Porsche 911
- Two-door sports car with the Porsche logo clearly visible on the front
Identifiers:
- Recall number: ASA1
- Model year: 2025
- The front-end electronics control module software is at issue
- The model year label can typically be found on the driver’s side door jamb
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold at authorized Porsche dealerships throughout the United States
- Originally sold during the 2025 model year release period
What should buyers do?
Next steps:
- Contact a local Porsche dealership to schedule a software update at no cost
- If there are concerns about driving with the affected headlights, park the vehicle in a safe location until the software update can be completed
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- A software update will be provided free of charge
- For assistance, contact Porsche customer service at 800-767-7243 (available Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST)
Health and safety advice:
- If anyone has experienced a visibility-related incident or other road hazard, seek medical or professional advice as needed
