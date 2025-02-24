Frozen shakes recalled after 11 reported deaths

Lyons Magnus LLC is recalling recalling 4 oz. Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there have been 38 illnesses associated with the strain of Listeria monocytogenes that may have contaminated these products, including 11 deaths.

Lyons Magnus said it is taking this action in response to a recall of the products by their manufacturer, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. from the Prairie Farms facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Lyons Magnus handled distribution of the recalled products, which were manufactured and supplied to Lyons Magnus by Prairie Farms. The recalled products were distributed primarily to long-term care facilities and were not available for retail sale.

As soon as Lyons Magnus learned of the issue, it said it took immediate action to halt the purchase of all products from the affected Prairie Farms facility, notify customers, and ensure that impacted products were removed from distribution nationally.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and packed in 4 oz. cartons under the Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial brand names. The top of the carton has printing that identifies the Lot Code and Best By Date for these products. A chart listing all recalled products is provided below.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with Prairie Farms, Sysco, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

What to do

Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should quarantine the recalled products. Consumers with questions may visit the Lyons Magnus website at lyonsmagnus.com for more information or contact us at frozenshakerecall@lyonsmagnus.com.

The recalled products are:

Key Item Number Product Name BB (Best By) 1 1733 ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake 022125 to 022126 2 1734 ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake 022125 to 022126 3 1735 ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake 022125 to 022126 4 1736 ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake NSA 022125 to 022126 5 1737 ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake NSA 022125 to 022126 6 1747 ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake Plus 022125 to 022126 7 1749 ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake Plus 022125 to 022126 8 1754 ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake Plus 022125 to 022126 9 1844 ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Banana Shake NSA 022125 to 022126 10 3633 ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake NSA 022125 to 022126 11 3338 Imperial Frozen Vanilla Shake 022125 to 022126 12 3339 Imperial Frozen Chocolate Shake 022125 to 022126 13 3340 Imperial Frozen Strawberry Shake 022125 to 022126 14 3341 Imperial Frozen Vanilla Shake NSA 15 3342 Imperial Frozen Strawberry Shake NSA 16 3364 Imperial Frozen Strawberry Banana Shake NSA 17 3699 Imperial Frozen Chocolate Shake NSA

