Frozen shakes recalled after 11 reported deaths

Lyons Magnus LLC is recalling recalling 4 oz. Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
According to a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there have been 38 illnesses associated with the strain of Listeria monocytogenes that may have contaminated these products, including 11 deaths.
Lyons Magnus said it is taking this action in response to a recall of the products by their manufacturer, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. from the Prairie Farms facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Lyons Magnus handled distribution of the recalled products, which were manufactured and supplied to Lyons Magnus by Prairie Farms. The recalled products were distributed primarily to long-term care facilities and were not available for retail sale.
As soon as Lyons Magnus learned of the issue, it said it took immediate action to halt the purchase of all products from the affected Prairie Farms facility, notify customers, and ensure that impacted products were removed from distribution nationally.
The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and packed in 4 oz. cartons under the Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial brand names. The top of the carton has printing that identifies the Lot Code and Best By Date for these products. A chart listing all recalled products is provided below.
The recall is being conducted in cooperation with Prairie Farms, Sysco, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
What to do
Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should quarantine the recalled products. Consumers with questions may visit the Lyons Magnus website at lyonsmagnus.com for more information or contact us at frozenshakerecall@lyonsmagnus.com.
The recalled products are:
Key
Item Number
Product Name
BB (Best By)
1
1733
ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake
022125 to 022126
2
1734
ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake
022125 to 022126
3
1735
ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake
022125 to 022126
4
1736
ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake NSA
022125 to 022126
5
1737
ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake NSA
022125 to 022126
6
1747
ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake Plus
022125 to 022126
7
1749
ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake Plus
022125 to 022126
8
1754
ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake Plus
022125 to 022126
9
1844
ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Banana Shake NSA
022125 to 022126
10
3633
ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake NSA
022125 to 022126
11
3338
Imperial Frozen Vanilla Shake
022125 to 022126
12
3339
Imperial Frozen Chocolate Shake
022125 to 022126
13
3340
Imperial Frozen Strawberry Shake
022125 to 022126
14
3341
Imperial Frozen Vanilla Shake NSA
15
3342
Imperial Frozen Strawberry Shake NSA
16
3364
Imperial Frozen Strawberry Banana Shake NSA
17
3699
Imperial Frozen Chocolate Shake NSA
