Frozen shakes recalled after 11 reported deaths

Lyons Magnus is recalling recalling 4 oz. Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes after the FDA reported 11 deaths - Image (c) UInSplash

The products were tainted with listeria and mostly distributed to retirement homes

Lyons Magnus LLC is recalling recalling 4 oz. Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. 

 According to a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there have been 38 illnesses associated with the strain of Listeria monocytogenes that may have contaminated these products, including 11 deaths.

Lyons Magnus said it is taking this action in response to a recall of the products by their manufacturer, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. from the Prairie Farms facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Lyons Magnus handled distribution of the recalled products, which were manufactured and supplied to Lyons Magnus by Prairie Farms. The recalled products were distributed primarily to long-term care facilities and were not available for retail sale. 

As soon as Lyons Magnus learned of the issue, it said it took immediate action to halt the purchase of all products from the affected Prairie Farms facility, notify customers, and ensure that impacted products were removed from distribution nationally. 

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and packed in 4 oz. cartons under the Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial brand names. The top of the carton has printing that identifies the Lot Code and Best By Date for these products. A chart listing all recalled products is provided below.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with Prairie Farms, Sysco, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 

What to do

Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should quarantine the recalled products. Consumers with questions may visit the Lyons Magnus website at lyonsmagnus.com for more information or contact us at frozenshakerecall@lyonsmagnus.com.

The recalled products are:

Key 

Item Number 

Product Name 

BB (Best By) 

1

1733

ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake

022125 to 022126

2

1734

ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake

022125 to 022126

3

1735

ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake

022125 to 022126

4

1736

ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake NSA

022125 to 022126

5

1737

ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake NSA

022125 to 022126

6

1747

ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake Plus

022125 to 022126

7

1749

ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake Plus

022125 to 022126

8

1754

ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake Plus

022125 to 022126

9

1844

ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Banana Shake NSA

022125 to 022126

10

3633

ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake NSA

022125 to 022126

11

3338

Imperial Frozen Vanilla Shake

022125 to 022126

12

3339

Imperial Frozen Chocolate Shake

022125 to 022126

13

3340

Imperial Frozen Strawberry Shake

022125 to 022126

14

3341

Imperial Frozen Vanilla Shake NSA

15

3342

Imperial Frozen Strawberry Shake NSA

16

3364

Imperial Frozen Strawberry Banana Shake NSA

17

3699

Imperial Frozen Chocolate Shake NSA

