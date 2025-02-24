Write a review
Tesla recalls more than 376,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles

Tesla has issued a recall for 376,241 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles operating older software due to a power steering issue. Image via Tesla

Older software may interfere with power steering assist

Tesla has issued a recall for 376,241 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles operating older software. The printed circuit board for the electronic power steering assist may experience an overstress condition, causing a loss of power steering assist when the vehicle reaches a stop and then accelerates again.

A loss of power steering assist can require greater steering effort, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by March 25, 2025. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-25-00-004.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in the recall, enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN on the NHTSA recall page.

