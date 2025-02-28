Over 1,000 pounds of imported catfish recalled

C&T Produce Wholesale Inc., DBA L&V Food Supply, has issued a recall for approximately 1,152 pounds of peppered frozen, dried Siluriformes fish products that were produced by an establishment in Vietnam that is not eligible to export Siluriformes fish to the United States.

Additionally, the products were not presented for import reinspection into the U.S. The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service has labeled the recall as Class I, its highest threat level.

The recalled products are 2-lb. cardboard boxes containing “Peppered Dried CATFISH.” The product does not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products at a retail store in California.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

What to do

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Chinh Nguyen, Director, L&V Food Supply at 832-381-0293 or chinhnguyen@ctproduce.us.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.