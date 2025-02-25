Write a review
Ascent recalls sinucleanse nasal wash system due to staph contamination

A voluntary recall has been issued by Ascent Consumer Products Inc. for the SinuCleanse Soft Tip Squeeze Bottle Nasal Wash System. The reason for this recall is microbial contamination with Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus).

The affected units were distributed nationwide, and the exact number of impacted products has not been released. The company reports that the product is being removed from stores and online retailers, and it is cooperating with regulatory authorities to address this situation.

What to look for?

Product name and description:

  • SinuCleanse Soft Tip Squeeze Bottle Nasal Wash System
  • The item typically comes in a clear squeeze bottle featuring a soft tip and branded packaging with “SinuCleanse” printed on the label

Identifiers:

  • Lot numbers or expiration dates may be printed on the bottom of the box or near the bottle’s base
  • Any UPC, barcode, or manufacturing date that corresponds to SinuCleanse Soft Tip Squeeze Bottle Nasal Wash System

Affected purchase locations and dates:

  • Sold nationwide through various retailers and online platforms
  • Likely sold before February 25, 2025, though specific sales dates have not been confirmed

What should buyers do?

Product handling:

  • Stop using the SinuCleanse Soft Tip Squeeze Bottle Nasal Wash System immediately
  • Dispose of the product in regular household waste if no special local waste guidelines are provided

Refunds, replacements, or repairs:

  • Contact Ascent Consumer Products Inc. for details regarding refunds or replacement options
  • Call 1-800-332-1088 Monday–Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM EST or visit the company’s official website for updated information and instructions

Health and safety advice:

  • S. aureus contamination can potentially cause respiratory or sinus infections
  • Seek medical attention if you experience symptoms such as nasal congestion, pain, fever, or persistent irritation after using this nasal wash

