The North Face recalls 21,100 women's waterproof boots due to fall hazard

A voluntary recall has been issued for The North Face Women’s Shellista V Mid Waterproof Boots. The recall addresses a fall hazard caused by the hook on one boot catching on the lace of the other.
The issue came to light after 28 reports in the United States, including 15 instances of minor injuries. Approximately 15,200 pairs sold in the U.S. and 5,900 sold in Canada are affected. The boots were distributed through The North Face retail locations, other authorized retailers, and online channels. The company is working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to remove the product from further sale, offer returns, and provide refunds or exchanges.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- The North Face Women’s Shellista V Mid Waterproof Boots
- Sizes 5 through 11
- Available colors and style numbers:
- White (NF0A8ADB3IE)
- Gray (NF0A8ADB5IF)
- Tan (NF0A8ADBHFQ)
Black (NF0A8ADBKT0)
Features The North Face logo on the side and imprinted on the insole
Identifiers:
- Style numbers and size details located on the label inside the tongue of each boot
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold at The North Face stores, authorized retailers, and through online channels
- No specific timeframe has been announced for the affected sales period
What should buyers do?
Return or disposal:
- Stop wearing the boots immediately
- Contact The North Face or the original retailer for return instructions
- Use any prepaid shipping label provided by The North Face
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Reach out for a refund, replacement, or alternative refund method
- Phone: 800-297-9150 (7 AM - 6 PM CT, Monday-Friday)
- Email: recall_wshellistaV@thenorthface.com
- Additional return steps can be found on The North Face website under the product recall section
Health and safety advice:
- If you have experienced a fall or injury while wearing the recalled boots, consider speaking with a healthcare provider
Sources
