Nearly half a million power banks recalled due to fire hazard

Casely has issued a recall for 429,200 wireless portable power banks due to fire and burn hazards. The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

The firm has received 51 consumer reports of the lithium-ion battery overheating, expanding or catching fire while they were charging their phones, resulting in six minor burn injuries.

This recall involves Casely Power Pods 5000mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone charger with model number E33A. "Casely" is engraved on the front side of the plate on the right side, and model number E33A is printed on the back. The pocket-sized power pods are compatible with various devices. The pods were sold in a variety of colors and prints. The pods measure 3 x 2 x 0.25 inches and weigh around 3.2 ounces.

The product was sold online at getcasely.com, Amazon.com and other e-commerce websites from March 2022 through September 2024 for between $30 and $70.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wireless portable power banks and contact Casely for a free replacement. To receive the free replacement, consumers should go to the firm’s website and fill out the online form and submit two photographs; one should be the front of the power bank with the word “Recalled” on it and the date written in permanent marker.

The second photograph should have the model number on it which is located on the back of the power bank. Then upload the photos to the firm’s website at https://www.getcasely.com/pages/2025-recall. Consumers should immediately dispose of the power banks in accordance with local and state regulations. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required. Casely is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Casely toll-free at 888-964-9331 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@getcasely.com, or online at https://www.getcasely.com/pages/2025-recall or go to www.getcasely.com click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

