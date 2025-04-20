Leetous recalls 6,300 glow stick and glasses packs for battery ingestion risk

A recall has been issued for the Leetous Glow Sticks and Glasses Party Pack (model number LTXN1003). This voluntary recall is prompted by accessible button cell batteries in the light-up toys, which can pose ingestion and internal burn hazards.
The issue was identified through regulatory oversight indicating that the battery compartments fail to meet required safety standards. Around 6,300 units have been affected, all sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The manufacturer, Liangyu Technology Co., Ltd. (dba Leetous), has pulled the product from distribution and is offering full refunds to customers.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Leetous Glow Sticks and Glasses Party Pack
- Six light-up glasses and six glow sticks in a blue box
- The package features Leetous branding and contains LED-powered items
Identifiers:
- Model number: LTXN1003
- Look for this information on the back or bottom panel of the packaging
- Check the box for any printed batch details
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold exclusively on Amazon.com
- Distributed between July 2023 and August 2023
What should buyers do?
Product disposal or return:
- Discontinue use immediately and remove the button cell batteries
- Safely discard or recycle batteries following local hazardous waste guidelines
- Do not leave batteries within reach of children
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- A full refund is available
- Contact Leetous at amazonus@leetous.com to coordinate a refund and receive disposal instructions
- Customer service is available by email Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST
Health and safety advice:
- If a battery is accidentally swallowed, seek urgent medical attention
- Watch for symptoms such as abdominal pain, coughing, or trouble swallowing
