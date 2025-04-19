Honda recalls 2,340 accessory heaters for side-by-side vehicles over fire and burn risks

A voluntary recall has been issued for Honda accessory heaters designed for side-by-side vehicles, specifically covering Pioneer 700 (model years 2023–2025), Pioneer 1000 (model years 2022–2024), and Talon 1000 (model years 2022–2024). Approximately 2,340 accessory heaters are affected. The recall stems from reports of overheating that can lead to fire and burn hazards. Three incidents of overheating have been reported, including two that resulted in vehicle fires. No injuries have been reported so far.
The issue was identified after multiple reports were reviewed. These accessory heaters were sold nationwide at authorized Honda Powersports dealers. Honda has removed any unsold units from distribution and is working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to alert owners. A free repair is being offered to all affected buyers.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Honda accessory heaters for side-by-side vehicles
- Sold as separate heater units with a control panel mounted on the dashboard to adjust air speed, direction, and temperature
Identifiers:
- Models covered: 2023–2025 Pioneer 700 (SXS700), 2022–2024 Pioneer 1000 (SXS1000), and 2022–2024 Talon 1000 (SXS1000S)
- Owners can find out if their vehicle’s accessory heater is recalled by checking the vehicle identification number (VIN) on Honda’s recall webpage
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Distributed through authorized Honda Powersports dealers across the United States
- Sold between 2022 and March 2025
What should buyers do?
Next steps for owners:
- Stop using the recalled accessory heater immediately
- Contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer for information about a free repair
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Free repairs are available. To schedule a repair, call Honda at 866-784-1870 (Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM PT) or email their customer support
- Additional details are on Honda’s recall webpage, including how to initiate a claim
Health and safety advice:
- If a heater has caused vehicle damage or resulted in property loss, document and report the incident
- Seek medical attention for any burn injuries. If emergency treatment is needed, contact local health services
Sources
