Gerber recalls and discontinues some teething sticks

Gerber Products Company is initiating a recall and discontinuation of all batches of Gerber Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks due to a potential choking hazard for babies and young children.

Gerber Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks were distributed nationwide via the internet and to distribution centers and retail stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico.

Recalled products can be identified as follows:

GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS – STRAWBERRY APPLE, Net Wt. 3.2 Oz (90g), with UPC 0 15000 04618 7, all lot codes

GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS – BANANA, Net Wt. 3.2 Oz (90g), with UPC 0 15000 04608 8, all lot codes

GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS – BANANA, Net Wt. 1.59 Oz (45g), with UPC 0 15000 01015 7, all lot codes

This recall and discontinuation is isolated to Gerber Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks – strawberry apple and Gerber Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks – banana.

The recall was initiated after receiving consumer complaints of choking incidents. To date, one emergency room visit has been reported to the firm.

What to do

Consumers who may have purchasedGerber Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks should not feed this product to their child and can return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. For any additional support needed, Gerber is available 24/7 at 1-800-4-GERBER (1-800-443-7237).

“We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this recall and will cooperate with them fully,” the company said in a statement.

“We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this action represents to parents, caregivers and retail customers.”