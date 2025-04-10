Fisher-Price recalls Brunch & Go Stroller toys due to choking hazard

Key takeaways

C hoking hazard prompting recall : Fisher-Price is recalling 253,000 Brunch & Go Stroller Toys after reports that the egg component can crack and create small parts, posing a choking risk. There have been five such reports, including two incidents where infants had small pieces in their mouths—though no injuries have occurred.

Product details and sale locations : The affected toy, model number HGB85, includes pretend avocado toast and attachments like a mirror tomato, crinkle bacon, and an egg teether. It was sold between February 2022 and March 2025 at major retailers including Walmart, Macy’s, Amazon, and others, retailing for approximately $13.

Consumer action and replacement process: Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the toy, keep it away from children, and request a free replacement through Fisher-Price’s recall website. They must mark the egg with “Recall” and a unique code, submit a photo of the marked toy, and dispose of it once the replacement is confirmed.

Fisher-Price has issued a recall for 253,000 Brunch & Go stroller toys because the yolk of the toy egg can crack and create small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children. Fisher-Price has received five reports of the yolk of the toy egg cracking and breaking. In two reports, an infant had a small piece in their mouth. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves the Brunch & Go Stroller Toy. The model number (HGB85) is located on the tag attached to the toast. The toy features a pretend avocado toast and three attachments: a mirror tomato, a crinkle bacon and an egg teether.

The toys were sold at Hobby Lobby, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Marshalls, Nordstrom, Ross, TJMaxx and Walmart stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from February 2022 through March 2025 for about $13 for the stroller toy.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stroller toys, keep them away from children, and contact Fisher-Price to receive a free replacement stroller toy. Consumers will be asked to permanently mark the egg component of the stroller toy with the word “Recall” and the unique identifier, and upload a photo of the marked toy at https://service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx.

Upon receipt of the replacement confirmation email, consumers should dispose of the recalled product in the trash. For specific instructions on how to mark the stroller toy and upload the photo, consumers should go to https://service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx. Fisher-Price is contacting all known purchasers directly.

