American Bolt and Screw recalls 12,890 tip-over restraint kits for Canyon furniture units

American Bolt and Screw has issued a voluntary recall of tip-over restraint kits distributed with Canyon Furniture clothing storage units. These kits include a plastic zip tie that may become brittle and break, which can cause attached furniture to tip over and create serious safety risks. The recall was initiated after safety reports highlighted potential hazards.
An estimated 12,890 units are affected. The kits were shipped with Canyon Furniture Co. dressers and chests sold exclusively at Rooms To Go stores across the United States. American Bolt and Screw is working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and has stopped distributing the affected kits. The company is offering free replacements to address this issue.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Canyon Furniture tip-over restraint kits packaged in a red plastic bag
- Bag contains one plastic zip tie, two brackets, screws, drywall anchors, and instructions
- Often shipped with Canyon Lake, Canyon River, Cottage Colors, Creekside 2.0, Ivy League 2.0, and Modern Colors dressers and chests
Identifiers:
- Labeled with “American Bolt & Screw MFG CO. LTD”
- Manufacturing dates of June 20, 2023 or January 20, 2024
- The label may be found on or near the bag containing the plastic zip tie
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold exclusively at Rooms To Go in the United States
- Distributed for units sold within the past year, specifically those carrying the listed manufacturing dates
What should buyers do?
Product handling advice:
- Stop using the recalled tip-over restraint kit right away
- Dispose of the zip tie in household trash once a replacement kit has been received
- Keep children away from the relevant furniture until a proper replacement kit is installed
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Consumers may request a free replacement kit
- Contact American Bolt and Screw by sending an email to recall@absfasteners.com or by calling (855) 688-0919 (Rooms To Go customer service) Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST
- A prepaid return label will be provided if requested
Health and safety advice (if applicable):
- If the kit has already failed and the furniture has tipped, monitor for any injuries
- Seek medical attention if a child or other household member is harmed
Sources
