Bebamour recalls 1,350 baby bath seats over stability concerns

A voluntary recall has been issued for Bebamour baby bath seats, model T186, due to instability and leg openings that may allow a baby to slip out. The recall is conducted in cooperation with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. No injuries have been reported to date. Approximately 1,350 units are affected.
These seats were sold online at Bebamour.com and Amazon.com. The company has removed the products from sale and is providing refunds to purchasers who follow the recall instructions.
What to look for?
Product Name and Description:
- Bebamour baby bath seats, model T186
- Green color, made of polypropylene and thermoplastic elastomer, measuring about 14 inches long, 12 inches wide, and 9 inches high
- Features four large suction cups, three bath toys, a water-spraying button on the front bar, and star designs on the seat
Identifiers:
- Model number T186 printed on the tracking label behind the back rest
- The identifier is found on the back rest of the seat near the product’s handle
Affected Purchase Locations and Dates:
- Sold on Bebamour.com and Amazon.com
- Sold until the recall announcement date in 2025
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Stop using the recalled bath seats immediately
- Follow any local guidelines for disposing of plastic materials if instructed to discard the product
Refunds, Replacements, or Repairs:
- Buyers may request a full refund by emailing amanda@babyleading.com
- Consumers may be asked for a photograph of the discarded unit to complete the refund process
- No phone number or service hours have been provided by the company at this time
Health and Safety Advice (if needed):
- The recalled bath seats may pose a drowning hazard
- Seek medical attention if a child was exposed to a situation involving potential water inhalation
Sources
