Recalls in June 2005

    Nautilus Recalls Bowflex Ultimate 2 Home Gyms

    June 21, 2005
    Nautilus is recalling its Bowflex Ultimate 2 Home Gym. One end of the leg extension cable can release from the guide pulley and swing around, potentially striking the user or a bystander.

    Nautilus is aware of one incident in which the leg extension cable released, and one incident in which the squat attachment cable became disengaged. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves the Bowflex Ultimate 2 home gym, which is an exercise machine equipped with pulleys, tension rods and other equipment to permit the user to select from among a variety of exercise routines. The name "Bowflex" and the model name "Bowflex Ultimate 2" are on the front of the lat tower and the sides of the main upright frame structure.

    Nautilus Inc. through direct sales to consumers and through specialty fitness retailers nationwide from June through December 2005 for about $2,300.

    Owners are being sent a free kit, including a pulley bracket and a cable retainer assembly. Each of these items can be easily installed with a small tool that is included in the kit. Consumers should stop using the leg extension, squat attachment or abdominal attachment until the kit is installed.

    Consumer Contact: For more information, contact Nautilus at (800) 413-3121 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit their Web site at www.bowflex.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Flying Saucers Sold by QVC

    June 21, 2005
    About 180,000 Pro remote control flying saucers sold by QVC are being recalled because of a fire hazard. The battery charger cord can overcharge and cause the toy to overheat, posing a risk of fire.

    There have been at least 56 reports of overheating, smoking, melting and fire including eight reports of minor damage to furniture, carpeting or countertops. There have been seven reports of minor burns to hands or fingers.

    The Pro Flying Saucer is about 13 inches in diameter and comes in blue or yellow. It is made of Styrofoam and has a plastic propeller. The Pro Flying Saucer comes with a controller unit, launch pad and a battery charger cord. The item number of the recalled product, M12037, is found on the products packaging.

    The flying saucers were sold by QVC Inc. exclusively nationwide from November 2005 through December 2005 for $27 or $30.

    Consumers should stop using the product immediately. QVC will notify all purchasers of the product about the recall, and instruct them to return the battery charger cord to receive a new battery charger cord.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact QVC Inc., toll-free at (800) 367-9444 anytime or log on to the companys Web site at www.qvc.com under the product recall section.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Yerf-Dog Go-Karts

    June 21, 2005
    About 10,000 Yerf-Dog Go-Karts are being recalled. The suspension assembly can crack causing the rider to lose control of the go-kart.

    The manufacturer has received five reports of the suspension assembly cracking and causing the rider to lose control, including reports of bruises and head and back injuries.

    This recall involves one- and two-seater model Yerf-Dog Spiderbox series go-karts. The go-karts have full suspension and 150cc engines. Date codes and model numbers are located on a plate attached to the engine casing. Date codes and model numbers included in this recall are:

    ModelDate Codes
    3206July 20, 2004 through March 4, 2005
    4209July 20, 2004 through February 18, 2005
    42092July 20, 2004 through November 22, 2004
    42093August 9, 2004 through November 19, 2004
    42101July 28, 2004 through October 12, 2004

    The units were sold by Yerf-Dog dealers nationwide from July 2004 through May 2005 for between $1,500 and $1,800.

    Consumers should stop using the recalled go-karts immediately and contact FF Acquisition Wheeled Goods for repair information. Registered owners will be notified directly about the recall.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact FF Acquisition Wheeled Goods Corp. at (800) 683-0072 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      NHTSA Investigates Toyota Sienna Rear Seatbelts

      June 18, 2005
      The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into complaints that the rear middle-row seatbelt frequently jams in the 2004 and 2005 Toyota Sienna. People have complained that the webbing jams and causes excess slack in the seatbelt assembly.

      NHTSA has identified 40 consumer complaints and field reports detailing the problem as well as 3,089 warranty repairs of rear middle-row seatbelts in the Sienna.

      The repair requires the replacement of the seatbelt guide assembly.

      Consumers are concerned for the safety of children occupying the middle-row seats and the have expressed that concern to NHTSA. Toyota has not announced a safety recall of the seatbelts.



      Razor PowMax Battery Chargers Sold with Razor Electric Scooters, Motorcycles and Go Karts

      Razor USA LLC is recalling about 584,000 PowMax battery chargers sold with certain Razor battery-powered scooters and ride-on vehicles. The battery charger can overheat and cause minor burns when touched. Also, nearby items can be damaged.

      Razor USA has received 144 reports of battery chargers overheating. There have been no reports of injuries and six reports of minor property damage, such as a melted spot on a linoleum floor.

      The recall involves PowMax battery chargers distributed with Razor battery-powered scooters and ride-on vehicles. The name PowMax appears prominently on the face of the battery charger unit. The vehicles that were sold with the recalled chargers include Razor electric scooters (Models E100, E125, E300, E300S, E200, and E200S), Razor Pocket Rocket mini electric motorcycles, Razor Ground Force electric go karts, and Razor Chopper mini electric motorcycles.

      The units were sold at discount department, auto parts and toy stores nationwide from October 2003 through May 2005 for between $130 and $250, depending on the model.

      Consumers should stop using the battery charger and contact Razor for a free replacement. Razor model E300, E300S, E200, and E200S scooters will be repaired as part of another recall announced today.

      Consumer Contact: Call Razor toll-free at (866) 664-1409 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday ET, or visit the firms Web site at www.razor.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



      Razor Electric Scooters Recall

      Razor USA LLC is recalling about 246,000 Razor electric scooters. A weld can break, causing the handlebar to detach from the scooter. This can cause the rider to lose control and fall from the scooter.

      Razor USA has received 261 reports of handlebar welds breaking or bending. This has resulted in reports of 16 injuries, including three broken arms and one laceration.

      The recall involves models E300, E300S, E200 and E200S Razor Electric Scooters which are powered by battery motors. The model numbers appear on the down tube attaching the handlebars to the deck. The scooters are collapsible for storage, and are equipped with a stepping plate and kickstand attached to the base.

      The E300 and E300S models are silver and green. The E200 and E200S models are silver and red. Models E100 and E125 scooters are not included in this recall.

      The scooters were sold at discount department, auto parts and toy stores nationwide from October 2003 through May 2005 for between $180 and $250.

      Consumers should stop using the scooters immediately and contact Razor to arrange a free repair. The recall repair also will include a new battery charger to address a risk of overheating that is being announced as a separate recall today.

      Consumer Contact: Call Razor toll-free at (866) 664-1409 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday ET, or visit their Web site at www.razor.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



      Fisher-Price Power Wheels Recall

      Fisher-Price Recalls Power Wheels

      June 14, 2005
      Fisher-Price is recalling its Power Wheels Lightning PAC Scooters and Fisher-Price Power Wheels MX3 Mini Bikes.

      If tires are over-inflated, the plastic rim within the wheel can break, causing the tire to rupture. This poses the risk of facial and hand injuries while inflating the tire.

      These scooters and mini bikes were previously recalled in 2003 due to motor control circuits that could malfunction causing the scooters and mini bikes to continue to run after the power or throttle button was released.

      For the Lightning PAC Scooter, Fisher-Price has received six reports of incidents, including two reports of facial injuries and two reports of hand injuries to children and adults. For the MX3 Mini Bike, Fisher Price received one report of a facial injury.

      The recalled Lightning PAC Scooters and MX3 Mini Bikes are battery-powered ride-on toys designed for children ages six and older. The product names are located on the side of the scooter or mini bike. The recalled scooters model number is 73530. The recalled mini bikes model number is 73535. The model numbers are located inside the battery compartment.

      The recalled scooters or mini bikes have a warning label located near the inflation valves. If the warning label reads Never inflate above 30 psi, the scooter or mini bike is not subject to this recall. Recalled units had warning labels that did not warn about inflating higher than 30 psi.

      Warning Label on Unaffected Products

      The scooters and bikes were sold by discount department and toy stores nationwide from November 2001 through April 2003 for about $250 for the scooters and $200 for the mini bikes.

      Consumers should take the recalled scooters and mini bikes away from children immediately and contact Fisher-Price to receive new warning labels and a free tire gauge to provide assistance during inflation. To prevent over-inflation, Fisher-Price recommends using a manual pump to inflate the tires.

      Consumer Contact: Call Fisher-Price at (800) 255-7318 anytime.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      Nissan to Recall 44,000 2005 Sentras - Possible Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard

      Possible Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard

      June 10, 2005
      The National Transportation Safety Administration has announced the recall or 44,000 2005 Nissan Sentra's because of a fuel storage problem that could cause a fire.

      NHTSA reports that a vapor hose in the fuel tank may not have been manufactured properly. When the Sentra is parked and the fuel tank is full, gasoline may flow into the vapor hose and then into a vapor canister.

      If the vapor canister is completely full, the excess gasoline could spill onto the ground and result in a fire.

      Nissan dealers will check the hose connection in the fuel tank to insure that a proper seal exits. If the seal is inadequate, a new fuel tank will be installed.

      The recall is scheduled to begin in August. Owners should contact Nissan at 1-800-647-7261 or the NHTSA Auto Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.



      Shindaiwa Recalls Gas-Powered Hedge Trimmers


      Shindaiwa is recalling about 25,000 gas-powered professional hedge trimmers. The heat from the hedge trimmers muffler can damage the fuel tank, cause a fuel leak and create a fire hazard.

      Shindaiwa has received 10 reports of fuel tanks leaking. Two small fires were reported, resulting in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

      Shindaiwa Gas-Powered Professional Hedge Trimmers are available in both 30-inch and 40-inch sizes. The products have red engine covers, a red fuel cap and a label on the recoil starter that reads Professional Shindaiwa. The recall includes all single and double-sided gas-powered professional hedge trimmer models DH231 and HT231 with serial numbers 1010000 through 5050000. The serial number is printed on the engine cover.

      The trimmers were sold at Shindaiwa dealers nationwide from January 2001 through April 2005 for between $389 and $449.

      Consumers should stop using these hedge trimmers immediately and contact an authorized Shindaiwa dealer to have a new fuel tank and heat shield assembly installed free of charge.

      Consumer Contact: Call Shindaiwa toll-free at (800) 521-7733 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit Shindaiwas Web site at www.shindaiwa.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

      HSN/Welbilt Electronic Pressure Cookers Recalled

      June 6, 2005
      About 3,500 Welbilt Electronic Pressure Cookers sold by HSN are being recalled. The lid on these pressure cookers can open prematurely while contents are under pressure, allowing hot contents to be expelled and causing a scald or burn injury to individuals in the immediate area.

      HSN has received 20 reports that the lids opened prematurely while contents were under pressure, resulting in 16 reports of burn injuries, including at least one third-degree burn.

      The recalled Welbilt Electronic Pressure Cooker was sold under model number PC501. The model number PC501 is located in three places: near the control panel, on the instruction/warning label near the bottom of the unit, and on the bottom of the product. The name Welbilt is located near the control panel. The pressure cooker measures 11-inches-high, 11-inches-wide and 15-inches-long and was sold in white.

      The units were sold by HSN through its toll-free number and its Web page from September 2001 through July 2002 for about $100. HSN purchased the product from Appliance Company of America, of Green Neck , NY and was not involved in the manufacturing or distribution of the product.

      Consumers should stop using these cookers. HSN will provide a refund of the purchase price.

      Consumer Contact: For more information, call HSN toll-free at (877) 710-1527 anytime, or visit the companys Web site at www.hsn.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



      Children's Tylenol Recall

      June 3, 2005

      The maker of Tylenol is voluntarily recalling several children's products because label information may be confusing and could lead to overdosing.

      McNeil Consumer & Specialty Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling all lots and all flavors of Children's TYLENOL Meltaways 80 mg packaged in bottles and blisters, Children's TYLENOL SoftChews 80mg packaged in blisters, and Junior TYLENOL Meltaways 160mg packaged in blisters. The blister package design, as well as the information on the blister package and on the blister and bottle cartons may be confusing and could lead to improper dosing, including over-dosing.

      Some Children's TYLENOL Meltaways 80mg and Children's TYLENOL SoftChews 80mg are packaged in a blister package designed to be convenient for parents who need dosing flexibility depending on the age or weight of the child. The package design includes blister cavities that contain one tablet while other cavities contain two tablets. Concerns have been raised that labeling on the carton and on the back of the two-tablet cavities may erroneously suggest to the consumer that two tablets provide a total of 80mg of the active ingredient, acetaminophen, when two tablets would actually provide 160mg of acetaminophen.

      Consumers should know that each tablet of Children's TYLENOL Meltaways and Children's TYLENOL SoftChews contains 80 mg of this active ingredient. Each tablet is imprinted with the number "80" to reflect this amount. Caregivers should be guided by the dosage directions in the "Drug Facts" labeling on the carton for the correct number of individual tablets to be given based on the child's age and weight.

      In addition, some Children's TYLENOL Meltaways 80mg are packaged in a bottle. The bottle is packaged in a carton. Concerns have been raised that the information on the front panel of the carton for Children's TYLENOL Meltaways 80mg may be confusing to some consumers in determining the proper dosage. The carton labeling says that each dose provides 80 mg of acetaminophen. Consumers should know that each tablet of Children's TYLENOL Meltaways contains 80 mg of acetaminophen. Caregivers should be guided by the dosage directions on the bottle label for the correct number of individual tablets to be given based on the child's age and weight.

      Concerns have also been raised that the carton labeling for Junior TYLENOL Meltaways 160mg may be confusing to some consumers in determining the proper dosage. This labeling says that each dose provides 160 mg of acetaminophen. Consumers should know that each tablet of Junior TYLENOL Meltaways contains 160 mg of acetaminophen. Caregivers should be guided by the dosage directions in the "Drug Facts" labeling on the carton for the correct number of individual tablets to be given based on the child's age and weight.

      Taking more than the recommended dose of Tylenol (acetaminophen> may cause liver damage when taking the product for fever or pain relief over the course of the three- or five-day period specified by the labeling.

      The recall affects only SoftChews and Meltaways versions of the product. McNeil is a unit of health care products company Johnson & Johnson Inc.

      Consumers or retailers who have questions can call McNeil at (877) 895-3665. Those wishing to speak to someone in Spanish can call (888) 466-8746. The company's Web site - www.tylenol.com - has photos of the product and the packaging.

      Any adverse reactions experienced with the use of these products should also be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Program by phone at 1-800-FDA-1088, by Fax at 1-800-FDA-0178, by mail at MedWatch, HF-410, FDA, 5600 Fishers Lane, Rockville, MD 20852-9787, or on the MedWatch website at https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/medwatch/.



