Recalls in August 2005

August 31, 2005

Home Depot is recalling about 300,000 cans of Stand'n Seal Grout Sealer because of respiratory problems.

The product's odor is not chemically pungent enough to force consumers to minimize their exposure to the fumes. Consumers overexposed to these fumes can experience respiratory-related illness.

There have been 88 reports from consumers who have had adverse reactions after using the aerosol product, including 28 confirmed reports of overexposure resulting in respiratory symptoms for which medical attention was sought for coughing, irritation, difficulty breathing, dizziness and disorientation. Thirteen individuals required medical treatment including overnight hospitalization.

The product is marketed under the brand name of Tile Perfect' Stand'n Seal 'Spray-On' Grout Sealer. The date/lot codes are printed on the bottom of the can. All cans with date/lot codes starting with the following six digits are included in the recall: A20985; A30985; A10995; A20995; A30995; A11015; A21015; A31015; A11025; A21445; A31445; A11455; A21455; A31455; A11465; A21465. Units with other date/lot codes have been reformulated and are not subject to this recall.

The product was sold exclusively at Home Depot Stores from April 2005 through June 2005 for about $10.

Consumers should not use the aerosol product and return it to the Home Depot for a full refund.

Consumer Contact: For more information, consumers can contact Tile Perfect Division at (800) 552-6225 Ext. 2572 between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm ET Monday through Friday or visit their Web site at www.standandseal.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).