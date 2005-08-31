Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2005

Recalls in August 2005

Browse by year

2005

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Home Depot Recalls Stand'n Seal Grout Sealer

    August 31, 2005
    Home Depot is recalling about 300,000 cans of Stand'n Seal Grout Sealer because of respiratory problems.

    The product's odor is not chemically pungent enough to force consumers to minimize their exposure to the fumes. Consumers overexposed to these fumes can experience respiratory-related illness.

    There have been 88 reports from consumers who have had adverse reactions after using the aerosol product, including 28 confirmed reports of overexposure resulting in respiratory symptoms for which medical attention was sought for coughing, irritation, difficulty breathing, dizziness and disorientation. Thirteen individuals required medical treatment including overnight hospitalization.

    The product is marketed under the brand name of Tile Perfect' Stand'n Seal 'Spray-On' Grout Sealer. The date/lot codes are printed on the bottom of the can. All cans with date/lot codes starting with the following six digits are included in the recall: A20985; A30985; A10995; A20995; A30995; A11015; A21015; A31015; A11025; A21445; A31445; A11455; A21455; A31455; A11465; A21465. Units with other date/lot codes have been reformulated and are not subject to this recall.

    The product was sold exclusively at Home Depot Stores from April 2005 through June 2005 for about $10.

    Consumers should not use the aerosol product and return it to the Home Depot for a full refund.

    Consumer Contact: For more information, consumers can contact Tile Perfect Division at (800) 552-6225 Ext. 2572 between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm ET Monday through Friday or visit their Web site at www.standandseal.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



    Home Depot is recalling about 300,000 cans of Stand'n Seal Grout Sealer because of respiratory problems. Consumers overexposed to these fumes experience re...

    GeoDeck Decking and Railing Materials

    August 19, 2005
    Kadant Composites Inc. is recalling GeoDeck Decking and Railing Materials used in about 11,000 decks. When the decking or railing material is exposed to hot temperatures and sunlight, it can prematurely degrade. The degraded material could break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

    Kadant Composites has received about 370 reports of accelerated degradation of the decking material. No injuries have been reported.

    GeoDeck is a composite decking product that looks similar to natural wood and is sold in three colors including: driftwood, cedar and mahogany.

    The decking materials were manufactured between April 2002 and October 2003. Each decking and railing component has a manufacturing date stamp (day/month/year) on the cut end, which may still be visible on uninstalled materials.

    The material was sold at retail lumberyards nationwide from April 2002 through July 2005 for between about $2 and $2.50 per linear foot.

    Consumers should check their GeoDeck decking materials for visible cracks on the surface and check to see if the surface can be easily scratched with a fingernail or the corner of a credit card. If the deck/rail is degrading, contact GeoDeck customer service to receive replacement decking and/or railing materials.

    Consumer Contact: Contact GeoDeck customer service at (800) 545-1710 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.KadantCompositesRecall.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



    GeoDeck Decking and Railing Materials...

    American Classic Bicycle Wheels

    August 8, 2005
    American Classic is recalling about 2,850 of its road and mountain bike wheels. The hub in the bicycles rear wheel can fail to engage properly, causing no resistance when pedaling. The bicycle rider could lose balance, fall and suffer injuries.

    The recall includes all American Classic aftermarket rear wheels and hubs, as well as the following 2005 bike models which use American Classic rear wheels or hubs: Fuji Team Super Lite (Team SL); Orbea Aletta, Onix, Lobular 50, Dama Race, Mitis and Mitis Dama models; Felt F55 and F2C; Fetish Cycles Road and Mountain Bikes; Argon 18; and Motobecane LeChampion SL.

    The recalled models were made at the start of January 2005 and the outside of the rear hub shell has a serial number that starts with the letter S. The serial number is printed on the center of the hub shell opposite to the American Classic logo. Front wheels and front hubs are not included in this recall.

    The wheels were sold at bicycle specialty stores nationwide from January 2005 through June 2005 for about $240 (per rear hub).

    Consumers should stop using the bike wheels with the recalled hubs and contact your local bicycle retailer to receive a free inspection. If you have a recalled wheel, the dealer will provide a free repair.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact American Classic at (800) 345-8356 or log on to the firms Web site at www.amclassic.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



    American Classic Bicycle Wheels...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      ICON Epic T60 Treadmills Recalled

      August 4, 2005
      ICON Health & Fitness is recalling about 16,000 Epic T60 treadmills because of potential problems with the shock assembly.

      If assembly instructions are not properly followed the gas spring/shock can be damaged during assembly if the walking platform is folded up and goes beyond the vertical position. This action can cause the shock to contact the treadmill roller and be damaged and could propel shock parts out. The parts of the shock could hit a bystander and cause injury.

      ICON has received two reports of minor foot injuries and five reports of minor property damage.

      These are 2004 Epic T60 silver and gray colored treadmills with black handrails. They have model number EPTL81804 on a decal located on the front frame near where the power cord enters the machine. EPIC T60 is written on the hood of the treadmill.

      The units were sold at Costco Wholesale stores nationwide between September 2004 and February 2005 for between $899 and $999.

      Consumers should contact ICON Health & Fitness for information on how to determine whether their treadmills have been damaged and to obtain revised assembly instructions and warning decals. Damaged units will be inspected and repaired by ICON service technicians free of charge.

      Consumer Contact: For more information, contact ICON toll-free at (800) 999-3756 between 8:00 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or at their Web site at www.iconfitness.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



      If assembly instructions are not properly followed the gas spring/shock can be damaged during assembly if the walking platform is folded up and goes beyond...

      Kawasaki Recalls Brute Force & Prairie ATVs

      August 2, 2005
      Kawasaki is recalling about 155,000 ATVs, including 2001-2005 model year Prairie and Brute Force models. A significant impact to the front wheel of the ATV while the steering is fully turned to either side can result in suspension damage, wear, and an eventual loss of steering control that could result in injury or death.

      Kawasaki previously recalled the Prairie 700 4x4 in March 2005 because the age recommendation warning label was missing.

      Kawasaki has received 42 reports of ball joint separation which could result in loss of steering control. Three injuries have been reported.

      The recall includes 2001 through 2005 Prairie and Brute Force Kawasaki ATVs. The following Kawasaki ATV models are included in this recall: Prairie 300, Prairie 300 4x4, Prairie 360, Prairie 360 4x4, Prairie 400, Prairie 400 4x4, Prairie 650 4x4, Prairie 700 4x4, and Brute Force 650 4x4. The model numbers can be found on the identification label located on the frame of the ATV. Prairie or Brute Force is printed on each side of the vehicles gas tank.

      The units were sold at Kawasaki dealers nationwide from August 2000 through July 2005 for between $4,400 and $7,400.

      Consumers should stop using the recalled ATVs immediately and contact an authorized Kawasaki ATV dealer to arrange for a free repair. Registered owners of the vehicles will be notified directly by Kawasaki about the recall.

      Consumer Contact: For more information, call Kawasaki toll-free at (866) 802-9381 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit their Web site at www.kawasaki.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



      Kawasaki Recalls Brute Force & Prairie ATVs...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.