Recalls in March 2005

    Bombardier DS650 ATVs

    March 29, 2005
    Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. is recalling model year 2004 and 2005 DS650 ATVs because of a problem with the axle.

    The rear axle bearings may have not been sufficiently greased. This may cause a breaking of the bearing which could make the ATV unstable. The operator could lose control of the vehicle which could cause injury to the operator.

    Bombardier has received one report of the rear axle bearing breaking leading to a loss of control. No injuries have been reported.

    Model year 2004 and 2005 Bombardier DS650 ATVs under model numbers 0003A5A00, 0003A5B00, 0003B5A00, 0003B5B00, 000799700, 000799500, 000771900, and 000771700 are part of this recall. The ATV model number identification decal is located on the right side of the frame, in front of the engine.

    Bombardier dealers sold these ATVs nationwide from March 2004 through March 2005 for between $5,999 and $6,999.

    Contact your Bombardier dealer to schedule an appointment to grease the rear axle bearings. Bombardier has notified consumers directly about this recall.

    Consumer Contact: Call Bombardier at (888) 864-2002 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET everyday.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



