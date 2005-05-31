Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2005

Recalls in May 2005

Browse by year

2005

Browse by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Home Interiors Candle Tins Recall

    May 31, 2005
    Home Interiors & Gifts Inc. is rcalling about 300,000 fund-raising candle tins. The candle flames could flare up out of the tin container during use, posing a fire and burn hazard.

    There have been ten reports of candles flaring up. Some surfaces where candle tins were placed were scorched by these candles. No injuries have been reported.

    The recall includes 6.5 ounce, individually packaged candle tins that are 3-1/4 inches wide and 2 inches tall with an approximate burn time of 35 hours. The lidded tins are silver with fragrance name labels on the side. Fragrances include Sandalwood, Suede, Mulberry, Seaside Breeze, Hawaiian Delight, Carrot Cake, Fresh Peach, Baked Apple Pie, Vanilla Crme and Lemon Torte.

    The tins were sold at Home Interiors fundraising programs and through direct sales associates from April 2005 through May 3, 2005 for $8.

    Consumers should stop using the recalled candles immediately. Consumers with the recalled candles should go to the firms Web site at www.homeinteriors.com and click on the candle tin recall for instructions on how to return the candle tins free of charge. Consumers without Internet access can call the firm directly at the toll free number listed below. Information will be available as of Friday, May 27, 2005 via the Home Interiors website and the toll free number. For every candle tin returned, consumers will receive a replacement Home Interiors Candle Tin of the same fragrance and also one of Home Interiors fragranced body care products.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Home Interiors at (877) 707-8842 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the Web site at www.homeinteriors.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



    Home Interiors Candle Tins Recall...

    Kia Sedona Recall

    May 25, 2005
    A problem related to the Kia Sedona's rear hubcaps can cause a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. It issued a recall of more than 37,000 Kia Sedonas, model years 2003 through 2005.

    On certain minivans equipped with alloy wheels, moisture can accumulate around the rear hub caps causing damage to the outer wheel bearing. If this occurs, it could cause a crash without any warning.

    Dealers will replace the rear hub caps and will begin on June 6. Owners can contact Kia at1-800-333-4542.



    Minivans equipped with alloy wheels, moisture can accumulate around the rear hub caps causing damage to the outer wheel bearing. It could cause a crash wit...

    Apple iBook, PowerBook Computer Batteries

    May 20, 2005
    Apple is recalling rechargeable batteries for iBook G4 and PowerBook G4 computers. An internal short can cause the battery cells to overheat, posing a fire hazard to consumers. The recall affects about 128,000 units in the United States.

    Apple has received six reports worldwide of batteries overheating, including two reports in the United States.

    The recalled lithium ion batteries are used with the following computers: 12-inch iBook G4, 12-inch PowerBook G4 and 15-inch PowerBook G4. The recalled batteries include those with model numbers A1061, A1078 and A1079 and serial numbers that begin with HQ441 through HQ507 or 3X446 through 3X510. Consumers should remove the battery from the computer to view the model and serial numbers labeled on the bottom of the unit. No other PowerBook or iBook batteries are involved in this recall.

    Computer model nameBattery model numberBattery serial number range
    12-inch iBook G4A1061HQ441 HQ507
    12-inch PowerBook G4A10793X446 3X510
    15-inch PowerBook G4A10783X446 3X509

    National and regional resellers, catalogers, and Apples online and retail stores sold the computers with the batteries from October 2004 through May 2005 for between $900 to $2300. The batteries also were sold separately for about $130.

    Consumers should stop using the recalled batteries immediately and contact Apple to arrange for a replacement battery, free of charge. After removing the recalled battery from their iBook or PowerBook, consumers should plug in the AC adapter to power the computer until a replacement battery arrives.

    Consumer Contact: Contact Apple at (800) 275-2273 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday or log on to Apples web site at www.apple.com/support/batteryexchange to check your batterys serial number and apply for a replacement battery.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



    Apple iBook, PowerBook Computer Batteries...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Ethan Allen Dining Tables

      May 18, 2005
      Ethan Allen is recalling about 7,000 American Impressions and New Country rectangular dining tables. These tables can be missing stability blocks that could result in the table collapsing.

      Ethan Allen is aware of 33 incidents of tables collapsing where a table may have been missing sufficient stability blocks. Ethan Allen is not aware of any injuries caused by a table which collapsed.

      Recalled tables can be identified by a visual inspection of the underside of the table, looking for the presence of eight wooden blocks (see photo below). If the wooden blocks are present, no corrective action is needed

      The tables were sold at Ethan Allen stores nationwide from August 2003 through January 2005 for between $1,069 and $1,199.

      Consumers should stop using the dining table and inspect the underside of the table. Consumers who purchased a recalled table are asked to contact the Ethan Allen Recall Center. Ethan Allen will schedule a service appointment and take corrective action.

      Consumer Contact: Ethan Allen is sending letters to all known customers of these dining tables. For more information, contact the Ethan Allen Recall Center at (888) 339-9398 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Consumers also can contact Ethan Allen on their Web site at www.ethanallen.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



      Ethan Allen Dining Tables...

      Lemon Meringue Wooden Push Toys

      May 12, 2005
      Pamela Drake Inc. is recalling about 7,000 Lemon Meringue wooden push toys. Small parts can break off posing a choking hazard to young children.

      The recall includes six different multi-colored, solid wooden push toys, including an airplane, tractor, dump truck, fire truck, and a two-piece circus train with train cars and a tow truck with family van. The vehicles are constructed with a bendable flap that allows the toys to wiggle back and forth.

      The dump truck, circus train with train cars and tow truck with family van have white magnets on the front and back to hold the push toys together. All the toys have rubber rings on the tires. The recalled push toys are intended for children 12 months and older. There is no writing on the push toys.

      The toys were sold at toy and hobby stores nationwide from February 2005 through March 2005 for between $15 and $24.

      Consumers should immediately take these recalled push toys away from young children and return the toys to Pamela Drake Inc. or their local retailer for a full refund.

      Consumer Contact: Call Pamela Drake Inc. at (800) 966-3762 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.woodkins.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



      Lemon Meringue Wooden Push Toys...

      Fisher-Price Grow-To-Pro Pogo Sticks

      May 10, 2005
      Fisher-Price is recalling about 154,000 Grow-To-Pro Pogo Sticks. An internal metal pin can wear down, causing the pogo sticks to remain stuck in the down position and release unexpectedly, posing a risk of fall or facial impact injuries to children.

      Fisher-Price has received 17 reports of incidents with the pogo sticks, including one report of two teeth being lost and one report where stitches were required. Other injuries involved cuts and bruises to the face, arms and legs from fall injuries.

      The recalled pogo sticks are traditional pogo sticks with a round, removable base, two foot pegs and handles and the words Grow to Pro Pogo stamped on the front of the product. They come in two colors: green (model number 73386) and pink (model number 77356). The model number can be found underneath the pogo sticks foot pegs.

      This recall includes green pogo sticks manufactured through August 1, 2004, and all pink pogo sticks. Green pogo sticks manufactured after August 1, 2004, are not included in this recall and are marked with a round, green sticker underneath the foot peg. Pink pogo sticks are no longer manufactured.

      The pogo sticks were sold by discount department and toy stores nationwide from January 2002 through August 2004 for between $25 and $30.

      Consumers should take the products away from children immediately and contact Fisher-Price to receive a free replacement pogo stick.

      Consumer Contact: Contact Fisher-Price at (800) 991-2444 anytime or visit the firms Web site at www.service.fisher-price.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



      Fisher-Price Grow-To-Pro Pogo Sticks...

      Jake's Fireworks Artillery Shells

      May 3, 2005
      Jake's Fireworks is recalling about 75,000 24-shot Excalibur Reloadable Artillery Shell Kits. The aerial shells are fused, shaped, and labeled in a way that could cause consumers to unintentionally place them into the launch tube upside down, resulting in a ground-level explosion. Such an explosion can cause serious injuries to consumers in close proximity of the device.

      There has been one incident where a consumer inadvertently placed an Excalibur shell inside a tube upside down. No injuries were reported.

      These 24-shot Excalibur Reloadable Artillery Shell Kits are sold in a black box with plastic windows. The shell kits are a consumer fireworks device that consists of a black plastic launch tube and twenty-four display shells in a display box. 24 shot Excalibur Reloadable Artillery Shell Kits and World Class Fireworks are written on the front of the display box. Only the model 24 shot Excalibur Reloadable Artillery Shell Kits are included in this recall.

      They were sold at fireworks retailers, including display stands and tents in states permitting the sale of consumer fireworks, from Winter 2003 through Winter 2004 for about $30.

      Consumers should stop using the fireworks immediately and return the entire device to the store where purchased for a full refund or contact Jake's Fireworks for further instructions.

      Consumer Contact: Call Jake's Fireworks Inc. at (800) 766-1277 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the firms Web site at www.jakesfireworks.com.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



      Jake's Fireworks Artillery Shells...

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.