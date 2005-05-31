Recalls in May 2005

May 31, 2005

Home Interiors & Gifts Inc. is rcalling about 300,000 fund-raising candle tins. The candle flames could flare up out of the tin container during use, posing a fire and burn hazard.

There have been ten reports of candles flaring up. Some surfaces where candle tins were placed were scorched by these candles. No injuries have been reported.

The recall includes 6.5 ounce, individually packaged candle tins that are 3-1/4 inches wide and 2 inches tall with an approximate burn time of 35 hours. The lidded tins are silver with fragrance name labels on the side. Fragrances include Sandalwood, Suede, Mulberry, Seaside Breeze, Hawaiian Delight, Carrot Cake, Fresh Peach, Baked Apple Pie, Vanilla Crme and Lemon Torte.

The tins were sold at Home Interiors fundraising programs and through direct sales associates from April 2005 through May 3, 2005 for $8.

Consumers should stop using the recalled candles immediately. Consumers with the recalled candles should go to the firms Web site at www.homeinteriors.com and click on the candle tin recall for instructions on how to return the candle tins free of charge. Consumers without Internet access can call the firm directly at the toll free number listed below. Information will be available as of Friday, May 27, 2005 via the Home Interiors website and the toll free number. For every candle tin returned, consumers will receive a replacement Home Interiors Candle Tin of the same fragrance and also one of Home Interiors fragranced body care products.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Home Interiors at (877) 707-8842 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the Web site at www.homeinteriors.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).