Recalls in October 2005

October 11, 2005
Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. is recalling its Bombardier Outlander 800 H.O. XT ATVs. The drive pulley inner flange could break resulting in the broken flange fragments becoming a projectile. This situation could cause serious injuries or death to the rider or bystanders.
There have been no reported incidents of injury or property damage.
The recalled vehicles are model year 2006 Outlander 800 H.O. XT Bombardier ATVs. The model numbers affected are 2J6A and 2J6E. The model numbers are located in the serial number on the identification sticker under the seat. The ATVs have the words, Bombardier and Rotax 800 on the fenders.
The ATVs were sold at Bombardier dealerships nationwide from July 2005 through October 2005 for about $9,399.
Consumers should stop using these vehicles immediately. Registered owners have been notified about this recall by mail. Consumers with a recalled Outlander 800 H.O. XT should contact their local Bombardier ATV dealer to schedule the free repair. If consumers are unsure if their ATV is affected, they should call Bombardier.
Consumer Contact: Call Bombardier at (800) 366-6992 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go to the firms Web site at www.brp.com.
The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
Bombardier Outlander ATV...