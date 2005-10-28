Recalls in October 2005

October 28, 2005

General Motors is recalling nearly 106,000 sport utility vehicles in the United States and Canada to fix a rear door latch that may not close properly due to corrosion. The vehicles affected by the potential safety defect include the Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT and GMC Envoy XL SUVs from the 2002-2003 model years.

There is one report of an injury because of the the faulty door latch.

A small number of 2003 model Isuzu Ascender SUVs are also affected. GM builds the Ascender for Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Roughly 98,000 of the recalled vehicles were registered or sold in Northeast and Midwest U.S. states, where corrosion can occur due to winter road salt.