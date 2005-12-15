Write a review
Recalls in December 2005

    GE Monogram Gas Ranges Pose Fire Hazard

    December 15, 2005
    General Electric is recalling about 6,600 GE Monogram 36-inch and 48-inch professional gas ranges. A design flaw can cause an electrical arc between the wiring and adjacent gas supply tubes at two locations in the control housing of the range, posing a fire hazard.

    GE has received reports of six incidents of fire in the control area of these ranges. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

    The recalled GE Monogram built-in ranges include models ZDP48N6RH1SS, ZDP48L6RH1SS, ZDP48N4GH1SS, ZDP48L4GH1SS, ZDP48N6DH1SS, ZDP48L6DH1SS, ZDP36N4DH1SS, and ZDP36L4DH1SS. The recalled ranges have serial numbers starting with DG, FG, GG, HG, LG, MG, RG, SG, TG, VG, ZG, AH, DH, FH, GH, HH, LH, MH, RH, SH. To find the model and serial number, look underneath the top ledge (also called the bull nose), above the range controls. They were manufactured from February 1, 2004 to October 1, 2005.

    The ranges were sold by home builders and by appliance stores nationwide from February 2004 through November 2005 for between $4,000 and $6,000.

    Customers who have purchased one of these recalled ranges should contact GE to schedule a free, in-home repair. Until the repair is completed, consumers should stop using the griddle on the 36-inch and 48-inch models, and the left front burner on the 48-inch models. The large oven and all other burners can be used.

    Consumers should call the Recall Hotline at (866) 696-7583 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET on Saturdays to see if their range is included in this recall, and to arrange for a free service call. Information on the recall is also included in the Recall Information page at http://GEAppliances.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



    Cachito Pacifiers Recalled

    December 2, 2005
    Ideal Distributors Inc. is recalling about 1,000 Cachito Pacifiers. The nipples can detach from the base, posing a choking hazard to young children.

    The recalled pacifiers are blue, white, yellow or pink plastic with a yellow nipple and a circular or clove-shaped handle. The nipples are filled with honey or a sugary substance. The pacifiers measure about 3-inches long and 1 1/2-inches wide.

    The pacifiers were sold at independent Mexican supermarkets and drug stores in the Chicago, Ill. area from July 2005 through September 2005 for about $1.

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled pacifiers away from young children and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, call Ideal Distributors collect at (773) 889-2997 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



