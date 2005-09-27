Recalls in September 2005

September 27, 2005

W.C. Wood Company is recalling about 112,000 automatic defrost upright freezers and "all-refrigerators." The defrost heater coil can become exposed inside the units, which poses a potential shock hazard to consumers. In some cases the exposed heater wire can also melt, or burn the units interior plastic food liner.

W.C. Woods has received 45 reports of incidents of the defrost heater coil becoming exposed. Nine of those incidents resulted in an electrical short. The others melted and burned the units interior plastic liner. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled single door freezers and refrigerators are 15, 17 and 20-cubic foot Automatic Defrost Upright Freezers and 17-cubic foot Automatic Defrost All-Refrigerators that can be converted into freezers.

They were sold under the brand names Amana, Crosley, Danby, Maytag, Whirlpool and Woods, which is written on the front of the unit. The manufacturer label with the model number and date of manufacture is located on the inside of the cabinet. A list of model numbers and dates of manufacture included in the recall is listed below.

Brand Model Numbers Date of Manufacture Amana AFU1567*, AFU1767*, AFU2067* 200209

(September 2002)



through



200402

(February 2004) Crosley FFCR17*, WCF15*, WCF17*, WCF20* Danby DUF1700*, DFF1708* Maytag MQU1556*, MQU2057* Whirlpool EV150NXM*, EV170NYL*, EV171NYM*, EV200NXK*,

EV201NXM*, EL7ATRRK*, EL7ATRRM*, EL7JWKLM*, EL7JWKRM* Woods F15*, F17*, F20*, F42*, F47*, F55*, WFF15*,

WFF17*, WFF20*, RFA17*, RFC17*, R47F*

* there are additional letters or numbers following the model numbers above

The units were sold at home improvement and appliance stores from September 2002 through February 2005 for between $400 and $1,000.

Consumers should contact W.C. Wood Co. to arrange for a free in-home repair.

Consumer Contact:Contact W.C. Wood toll-free at (866) 493-3314 or visit the firms Web site at www.freezer-repair.com

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).