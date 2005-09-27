Write a review
Recalls in September 2005

    Amana, Crosley, Danby, Maytag, Whirlpool and Woods Freezers, Refrigerators Recalled

    September 27, 2005
    W.C. Wood Company is recalling about 112,000 automatic defrost upright freezers and "all-refrigerators." The defrost heater coil can become exposed inside the units, which poses a potential shock hazard to consumers. In some cases the exposed heater wire can also melt, or burn the units interior plastic food liner.

    W.C. Woods has received 45 reports of incidents of the defrost heater coil becoming exposed. Nine of those incidents resulted in an electrical short. The others melted and burned the units interior plastic liner. No injuries have been reported.

    The recalled single door freezers and refrigerators are 15, 17 and 20-cubic foot Automatic Defrost Upright Freezers and 17-cubic foot Automatic Defrost All-Refrigerators that can be converted into freezers.

    They were sold under the brand names Amana, Crosley, Danby, Maytag, Whirlpool and Woods, which is written on the front of the unit. The manufacturer label with the model number and date of manufacture is located on the inside of the cabinet. A list of model numbers and dates of manufacture included in the recall is listed below.

    BrandModel Numbers Date of Manufacture
    AmanaAFU1567*, AFU1767*, AFU2067*200209
    (September 2002)

    through

    200402
    (February 2004)
    CrosleyFFCR17*, WCF15*, WCF17*, WCF20*
    DanbyDUF1700*, DFF1708*
    MaytagMQU1556*, MQU2057*
    WhirlpoolEV150NXM*, EV170NYL*, EV171NYM*, EV200NXK*,
    EV201NXM*, EL7ATRRK*, EL7ATRRM*, EL7JWKLM*, EL7JWKRM*
    WoodsF15*, F17*, F20*, F42*, F47*, F55*, WFF15*,
    WFF17*, WFF20*, RFA17*, RFC17*, R47F*
    * there are additional letters or numbers following the model numbers above

    The units were sold at home improvement and appliance stores from September 2002 through February 2005 for between $400 and $1,000.

    Consumers should contact W.C. Wood Co. to arrange for a free in-home repair.

    Consumer Contact:Contact W.C. Wood toll-free at (866) 493-3314 or visit the firms Web site at www.freezer-repair.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



    Mazda Recalls Mazda5 Minivan Because of Fire Risk

    September 22, 2005
    Mazda Motor Corp. has halted worldwide production of the 2006 Mazda5 minivan and recalled 2,700 units in North America for exhaust system-related fires.

    Mazda's also has ordered North American auto dealers to stop selling the minivan until the cause of the fires is discovered and remedied.

    There are reports of three fires due to heat buildup in the exhaust system. Mazda has told customers to return their minivans to the dealer immediately. They will be given replacement transportation at no cost.

    Mazda has told customers the company may take as long as 30 days to repair the vehicle.



    Hyundai Elantra Recalled to Fix Air Bags

    September 15, 2005
    Hyundai Motor Co. is recalling 240,000 Elantra sedans because of a problem with the occupant classification system.

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that the care involved in the recall are from the 2004 and 2005 model years.

    The occupant classification system installed in the front passenger seat of the vehicle may mistakenly identify a child seat as an adult passenger, according to NHTSA.

    This may occur if the child seat is installed after an adult has been seated and could result in the right front air bag or side-impact air bag being deployed in a crash.

