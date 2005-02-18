Write a review
Recalls in February 2005

    Spartan Sports Electric Scooters

    February 18, 2005
    Spartan Sports is recalling about 4,300 electric scooters. A knob can loosen and cause the handlebar to detach from the scooter.

    Additionally, the folding joint lock on the model FS-101 scooter can break, causing the handlebars to release from the upright position. Both hazards can cause the rider to lose control and fall from the scooter.

    The company has received 28 reports involving the scooters handlebars. Twenty-two incidents involved the FS-101 scooter, including one report of a child who suffered a broken arm from the fall. There were six other incidents with FS-102 scooters with no reported injuries.

    The recall involves models FS-101 and FS-102 Spartan Sports electric scooters, which are powered by 250-watt electric motors and made of steel. The model numbers do not appear on the product but are on the users manual. The scooters have adjustable handlebars, collapsible parts, and a stepping plate and kickstand attached to the base. The scooters were sold in black and blue with a black kickplate.

    The scooters wre sold through Web sites operated by GSI Commerce Solutions nationwide from October 2002 through June 2004 for about $240 (Model FS-101) and $194 (Model FS-102).

    Consumers should stop using the product and contact GSI Commerce Solutions to receive a free repair kit.

    Consumer Contact: Call GSI Commerce Solutions toll-free at (866) 316-4812 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



    Microsoft Announces Power Cord Replacement for Xbox

    February 17, 2005
    Microsoft Corp. has announced that it will voluntarily replace the power cords on 14.1 million Xbox consoles worldwide.

    The replacement power cords are designed to protect consumers and their Xbox consoles from rare electrical component failures that can pose a fire hazard.

    Fewer than one in 10,000 consoles have experienced these component failures, and, in almost all instances, any damage caused by these failures was contained within the console itself or limited to the tip of the power cord at the back of the console.

    However, in 30 consoles worldwide, these failures are reported to have caused minor injury or minor property damage. In seven instances, customers reported sustaining a minor burn to their hand. In 23 instances, customers reported smoke damage, or minor damage to a carpet or entertainment center.

    In all regions except Continental Europe, Xbox consoles manufactured before Oct. 23, 2003, require a replacement power cord. In Continental Europe, consoles manufactured before Jan. 13, 2004, require a replacement power cord.

    "This is a preventative step we're choosing to take despite the rarity of these incidents," said Robbie Bach, senior vice president of the Home & Entertainment Division at Microsoft. "We regret the inconvenience, but believe offering consumers a free replacement is the responsible thing to do."

    To order a replacement cord, consumers should go to http://www.xbox.com and click on the Power Cord Replacement for Xbox link. Replacement cords will arrive two to four weeks after the order is placed. While waiting for the new cord to arrive, consumers should turn off their Xbox consoles when not in use.

    Not all replacement cords that Microsoft supplies to program participants will look the same. The type of cord shipped will depend on the date the console was manufactured and the country in which it is used.



    BISSELL, Rubbermaid Upright Carpet Cleaners

    February 11, 2005
    BISSELL Homecare Inc. is recalling about 750,000 of its upright vacuum cleaners. The metal upper handle can pose an electric shock hazard.

    BISSELL has received six reports of consumers receiving shocks from the unit.

    The recalled upright carpet deep cleaners have an open handgrip, a partially metal handle and come in a variety of colors. The word BISSELL is printed on the front of the unit. The recalled carpet cleaners have date codes beginning with 01, 02, 03 or 04 and include the following models:

    • PowerLifter Plus (model number 1620)
    • PowerSteamer ClearView (model numbers 1692, 1692-1, 1692-R)
    • Power Steamer (model numbers 1685, 1693, 1693-R, 1693-W, 1694, 1694-1, 1694-R)
    • Power Lifter (model number 1694-3)
    • Rubbermaid X-tra-Lift (model 9E00)

    The date codes and model numbers are printed on a label on the bottom of the unit. Cleaners with the model number and date codes listed above that are marked Inspected on or near the label are not included in the recall.

    The units were sold at major discount, appliance and department stores nationwide from January 2001 through December 2004 for between $100 and $145.

    Consumers should stop using the carpet cleaners immediately and contact BISSELL for the location of the nearest service center to receive a free inspection and if necessary, repair.

    Consumer Contact: Call BISSELL toll-free at (866) 860-2392 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the BISSELL Web site at www.BISSELL.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



      Rossignol, Dynastar Recall Snowboard Bindings

      February 1, 2005
      About 11,000 pairs of Rossignol and Dynastar Snowboard Bindings are being recalled. The baseplate of the binding can break, resulting in loss of control and possible fall and injury to the snowboarder.

      There have been reports of 23 broken bindings. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall includes all 2003/2004 model year Rossignol-brand HC 500, Zena, Unit Pack, HC Rental, and Unit Rental snowboard bindings. Also included are the 2003/2004 model year Dynastar-brand Classic RL and Classic Pack snowboard bindings. This recall does not involve current products (2004-2005) or other models.

      Sporting goods stores and ski and snowboard rental shops nationwide from October 2003 through December 2003 for about $130.

      Recalled snowboard bindings should be returned to the place of purchase for a free replacement binding of equal value.

      Consumer Contact: Contact Rossignol Ski Company, Inc. at 877-677-6092 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or Skis Dynastar, Inc. at 800-992-3962 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

      The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



