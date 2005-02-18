Recalls in February 2005

February 18, 2005

Spartan Sports is recalling about 4,300 electric scooters. A knob can loosen and cause the handlebar to detach from the scooter.

Additionally, the folding joint lock on the model FS-101 scooter can break, causing the handlebars to release from the upright position. Both hazards can cause the rider to lose control and fall from the scooter.

The company has received 28 reports involving the scooters handlebars. Twenty-two incidents involved the FS-101 scooter, including one report of a child who suffered a broken arm from the fall. There were six other incidents with FS-102 scooters with no reported injuries.

The recall involves models FS-101 and FS-102 Spartan Sports electric scooters, which are powered by 250-watt electric motors and made of steel. The model numbers do not appear on the product but are on the users manual. The scooters have adjustable handlebars, collapsible parts, and a stepping plate and kickstand attached to the base. The scooters were sold in black and blue with a black kickplate.

The scooters wre sold through Web sites operated by GSI Commerce Solutions nationwide from October 2002 through June 2004 for about $240 (Model FS-101) and $194 (Model FS-102).

Consumers should stop using the product and contact GSI Commerce Solutions to receive a free repair kit.

Consumer Contact: Call GSI Commerce Solutions toll-free at (866) 316-4812 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).