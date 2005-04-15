Recalls in April 2005

March 15, 2005

Skylighter is recalling its Musical Flower Birthday Candleholder. The center of the candle has an unexpected high flame and the plastic petals could ignite resulting in melting and dripping plastic. The ignited plastic could also spread to nearby combustibles and pose a fire hazard to consumers. The battery contained in the middle of candle could eventually explode.

The candleholder is shaped like a lotus flower. It is plastic and consists of eight small candles that are ignited by a center flame. The small candles open up to resemble a flower blooming. There is a battery inside the center candle that allows it to play the music to Happy Birthday.

Skylighter sold the candles on their Web site only in sets of two for about $6.

Consumers should stop using these candles immediately and contact Skylighter for a refund.

Consumer Contact: Consumers can call Skylighter at (540) 338-3877 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or via e-mail at lwilkinson@skylighter.com.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).