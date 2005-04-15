Write a review
Recalls in April 2005

    Skylighter Musical Flower Birthday Candleholders

    March 15, 2005
    Skylighter is recalling its Musical Flower Birthday Candleholder. The center of the candle has an unexpected high flame and the plastic petals could ignite resulting in melting and dripping plastic. The ignited plastic could also spread to nearby combustibles and pose a fire hazard to consumers. The battery contained in the middle of candle could eventually explode.

    The candleholder is shaped like a lotus flower. It is plastic and consists of eight small candles that are ignited by a center flame. The small candles open up to resemble a flower blooming. There is a battery inside the center candle that allows it to play the music to Happy Birthday.

    Skylighter sold the candles on their Web site only in sets of two for about $6.

    Consumers should stop using these candles immediately and contact Skylighter for a refund.

    Consumer Contact: Consumers can call Skylighter at (540) 338-3877 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or via e-mail at lwilkinson@skylighter.com.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



    Flashing Pacifiers Recalled

    April 7, 2005
    Solar Inc. is recalling its Flashing Pacifier and 2-in-1 Flashing Pacifier with Whistle Necklace. The nipple can detach from the base, posing a choking hazard to young children.

    The recalled pacifier necklace consists of a 28-inch multicolored cord with a 3-inch plastic pacifier that comes in assorted colors. A hole at the tip of the nipple is used as a blow hole for the whistle. The pacifier handle operates as the on-off button for the flashing light on both pacifiers. Flashing Pacifier or 2-in-1 Flashing Pacifier with Whistle Necklace is printed on the packaging of the pacifiers.

    The pacifiers were sold at small retail stores, distributors, dollar stores and on Solars Web site from January 2004 through February 2005 for about $1.

    Consumers should discard the pacifiers or return them to the place where purchased to obtain a refund.

    Consumer Contact: Contact Solar Inc. toll-free at (800) 837-6527 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



    Sears Table Saw Rip Fence

    April 7, 2005
    Sears is recalling about 42,000 Table Saw Rip Fence Assemblies. The rip fence a metal guide that keeps material being sawed from shifting side to side as it passes through the cutting blade can come loose. This could result in kickback of the material being sawed and possible injury to the operator.

    There have been 230 reports of the rip fence bracket coming loose. No injuries were reported.

    The rip fence on these saws is made of silver extruded aluminum, is 31inches in length, and has an over-locking handle with a black die-cast aluminum head. They were included with Craftsman table saw model number 137.21830.

    The units were sold at Sears stores nationwide from August 2002 through November 2004. The cost of complete table saw is about $399, and the cost of the rip fence is about $40.

    The firm will provide free replacement parts with instructions to consumers.

    Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact the Sears Craftsman Helpline at (800) 843-1682 between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



