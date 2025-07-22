Southwest assigned seating coming in 2026, ending decades-long tradition

Assigned seating option becomes available for flights starting January 27, 2026

Customers can select Extra Legroom, Preferred, and Standard seats during booking

New group-based boarding process also debuts to streamline boarding experience

In a major shift from its long-standing policy of open seating, Southwest Airlines has announced that beginning July 29, customers booking flights for travel on or after January 27, 2026, will have the option to select their seat at the time of booking.

The change marks a significant evolution for the airline, which has operated with an open seating model for more than 50 years. The move aims to offer passengers greater choice and control over their travel experience, while addressing frequent customer feedback.

“Our Customers want more choice and greater control over their travel experience,” said Tony Roach, Executive Vice President of Customer & Brand at Southwest Airlines. “Assigned seating unlocks new opportunities—including the ability to select Extra Legroom seats—and removes the uncertainty of not knowing where they will sit in the cabin.”

Seat selection and fare bundles

The new system will allow passengers to choose from fare bundles that include access to different seat types:

Extra Legroom

Preferred

Standard

Customers can also purchase upgrades to access more desirable seats or enhanced travel perks.

Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmembers—depending on the card they hold—will be allowed to select seats at booking or up to 48 hours prior to departure, regardless of fare type, including Basic Fares. Additionally, A-List and A-List Preferred Members will receive seat selection benefits at booking on any fare.

A new group-based boarding process

With the introduction of assigned seating, Southwest will roll out a boarding system tailored to the new model. Passengers will be grouped and boarded based on seat location:

Groups 1–2: Passengers in Extra Legroom seats

Earlier Boarding: Premium fares, tier members, and credit card members

Optional Priority Boarding: Available for purchase beginning 24 hours before departure

The new process is designed to make boarding smoother and more efficient, reducing the confusion and seat-saving behaviors sometimes associated with open seating.

In typical Southwest fashion, the airline is leaning into its trademark humor to promote the changes. A new campaign titled “Are You Sitting Down?” plays on the irony of introducing assigned seats—a long-debated topic among frequent flyers.

A major shift in airline culture

The move to assigned seating is a bold change for Southwest, long known for its unique first-come, first-served boarding policy. While many legacy carriers have emphasized tiered seating and priority boarding for years, Southwest’s simplified approach has remained a defining feature of its brand.

With these changes, however, the airline is signaling a new era—one that maintains its commitment to “legendary Customer Service” while adapting to the modern traveler's expectations for flexibility, comfort, and predictability.

Passengers can learn more about seating options and boarding procedures at Southwest.com.