Costco recalls ‘dangerous’ bottles of sparkling wine

Recall Notice: Costco recalled Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene due to a risk of unopened bottles shattering, even when not in use.

Consumer Guidance: Customers are told not to return bottles but to safely dispose of them by wrapping in paper towels, sealing in a plastic bag, and placing in the trash.

Refund and Support: Affected buyers can get a full refund by showing Costco’s recall letter in-store, and questions can be directed to importer Ethica Wines at (786) 810-7132.

Costco has issued a recall for one of its products that it says is so dangerous it should not be returned to the store. Instead, it should be disposed of immediately.

Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene, an in-house private label wine is very popular with Costco members for its quality and price. But the company has notified Costco members that there is a serious problem.

“There is a risk of unopened bottles shattering, even when not in use,” the company said.

The bottles were sold between April 25 and August 26 this year in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“If you have an unopened bottle, do not open it,” the company advised. “Dispose of the bottle immediately – do not return it – by wrapping the unopened bottle in paper towels and placing it in a plastic bag before placing it in the garbage to avoid risk from shattering glass.”

Customers who received the letter from Costco are entitled to a full refund by showing the letter at a Costco store.

Costco said consumers who have questions may contract Ethica Wines, an importer Costco works with to make Kirkland brand wine, at (786) 810-7132 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm EDT.