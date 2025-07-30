Ada Valley ground beef recalled for possible contamination

Michigan-based Ada Valley Meat Company has issued a recall for approximately 1,065 pounds of fully cooked frozen ground beef after a consumer complaint revealed possible metal contamination, according to an announcement Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The affected product is:

"Ada Valley FULLY COOKED GROUND BEEF"

Packaged in 20-lb. cardboard boxes, each containing four 5-lb. plastic bags

Production Dates: May 28, 2025 (Lot Code 35156) and May 30, 2025 (Lot Code 35157)

Bears the establishment number “EST. 10031” within the USDA inspection mark

This ground beef was distributed to food establishments and distributors in California, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

The recall was initiated after Ada Valley notified FSIS of a consumer report alleging that pieces of metal were found in the beef. Although no injuries have been confirmed at this time, federal officials urge caution. Consumers experiencing any symptoms or concerns should seek medical attention.

Warning to Institutions

FSIS has issued a particular warning for institutional buyers, such as schools, hospitals, and cafeterias, who may have stored the product in freezers. These institutions are strongly advised not to serve the recalled beef. It should be discarded or returned to the point of purchase.

Furthermore, due to possible redistribution or reprocessing, some of the recalled product may carry a different establishment number. FSIS urges consumers and institutions to closely examine all product labels, and notes that the recall scope may expand as the investigation continues.

FSIS will continue conducting recall effectiveness checks to ensure that affected parties are properly notified and the product is removed from circulation. A list of retail locations involved will be published on the FSIS recall website as it becomes available.

Consumer Contacts

Ada Valley Meat Company

Contact: Gerrit Rozeboom, President

Email: gerrit@adavalley.com

USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline: 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854)

Food Complaint System: https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/

Why This Matters

While no injuries have been reported, metal fragments in food pose serious choking and laceration hazards. This recall highlights the importance of rapid response mechanisms in the food industry and the role of consumer vigilance in spotting dangerous contamination.

ConsumerAffairs will continue to monitor updates from FSIS and Ada Valley for any expansion of the recall or confirmed injury reports.