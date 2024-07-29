Education News

Junk fees hit a new low, the school lunch room
Junk fees on airline tickets, junk fees on internet bills, junk fees on… school lunches? That seems to be the case based on a new Consumer Financial Protec…
When school shifted online at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, parents were tasked with stepping in to support their children academically. However, it…
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, everything from work meetings to doctors’ visits has shifted online. For parents, this has also meant adjusting t…
Advances in technology have allowed teachers to bolster their lessons, but a new study is skeptical of how positive the addition of technology in the class…
Why Does College Cost So Much?
