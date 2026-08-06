The social media slowdown: Why more Americans are quietly logging off

Digital fatigue is growing. More than half of Americans post less than they did five years ago as social media is starting to feel like work.

Stress and privacy are driving the shift. Anxiety, political content, and privacy concerns are causing many users to spend less time online.

Create healthier habits. Turn off notifications, move social apps off your home screen, and review your privacy settings.

Social media was supposed to make us feel more connected. Instead, for many people, it's starting to feel like another job.

A new survey from privacy company Incogni suggests Americans aren't necessarily deleting their social media accounts, but they're simply using them less. More than half (55%) say they post less today than they did five years ago, while 53% have become more selective about who can see their posts.

The findings point to a growing sense of "digital fatigue," where the constant pressure to stay connected, respond to messages, and maintain an online presence is leaving many users emotionally drained.

Perhaps the most telling statistic is that more than half (51%) of respondents said maintaining an online presence now feels like work. That feeling is especially common among younger adults, with 60% of Gen Z saying social media has become more of an obligation than a source of enjoyment.

Stress is driving people away

The survey also found that nearly half of Americans (47%) have deleted a social media or messaging app because it caused stress or anxiety.

Political arguments, online hostility, and concerns about mental health were among the biggest reasons people said they're pulling back from social platforms. Another 44% said political content and polarization make them want to withdraw from social media altogether.

Interestingly, logging off doesn't produce the same reaction for everyone.

The most common emotion people reported after stepping away from messages and social media was peacefulness (27%). But disconnecting also created anxiety for some users (22%), highlighting just how intertwined digital communication has become with everyday life.

Privacy concerns remain a major factor

While burnout is pushing people to spend less time online, privacy remains the biggest reason many would consider leaving social media for good.

More than half of respondents (51%) said growing concerns about privacy or security could convince them to delete their accounts, making it the top reason cited for quitting altogether. Harassment and hate speech ranked close behind.

How to reduce digital fatigue

If social media is starting to feel more exhausting than enjoyable, experts often recommend setting healthier boundaries rather than abandoning it entirely. Consider:

Turn off nonessential notifications.

Schedule screen-free periods during the day.

Unfollow accounts that consistently increase stress or negativity.

Move social media apps off your home screen to reduce mindless scrolling.

Regularly review your privacy settings and limit who can view your posts.

The survey suggests many Americans are already making those changes. Meaning that instead of disappearing from social media altogether, they're just becoming more intentional about when they log on.