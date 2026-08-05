Amazon glitch briefly removed free shipping — Here's what shoppers should know

A temporary Amazon glitch removed free shipping for some shoppers. Amazon says the issue has been fixed.

Don't assume you need Prime. If free shipping disappears, double-check your cart before signing up for a membership.

Review your checkout carefully. Make sure your order qualifies for free shipping and verify you didn't accidentally start a Prime trial.

Some Amazon shoppers got an unpleasant surprise when they reached the checkout screen this week.

According to reporting by The Washington Times, some customers found that the usual free-shipping option had disappeared. Instead, they were only given two choices: pay for shipping or sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime. Amazon later confirmed the issue was caused by a temporary technical glitch and said it has since been resolved.

The incident frustrated shoppers and sparked speculation online that Amazon was intentionally steering customers toward Prime memberships. Amazon says that wasn't the case, describing it as a software error that temporarily affected some users.

While the glitch appears to have been short-lived, it serves as a good reminder to pay close attention during checkout.

Before you sign up for Prime

If you typically qualify for Amazon's free shipping (without Prime), a missing free shipping option may just be a glitch and not a sign you need a Prime membership.

Many orders of $35 or more that contain eligible items still qualify for free shipping without a Prime membership. If you don't see the option, take a few minutes to investigate before completing your purchase.

Pro tip: If you don’t have Prime, it’s smart to keep a couple small "filler items" in mind. If your order is just below the $35 free-shipping minimum, adding something you know you’ll use anyway (think batteries, toothpaste, deodorant, or dish soap) is often cheaper than paying for shipping.

What shoppers can do

Make sure every item qualifies. Not everything sold on Amazon is eligible for free shipping. Some third-party sellers and oversized products have different shipping policies, so one item in your cart could affect your shipping options.

Look for the "FREE Shipping" label before adding items to your cart. Product pages usually indicate whether an item qualifies. If it doesn't, you may be able to find the same product sold by Amazon or another eligible seller.

Watch your cart total carefully. Coupons, promotional credits, and certain discounts can sometimes change your qualifying purchase amount. If you're only a few dollars short of the free-shipping threshold, adding an inexpensive household item you already need may cost less than paying a shipping fee.

Refresh your cart before checking out. Temporary glitches can happen. Signing out and back into your account, refreshing your browser, or trying the Amazon app may restore the missing shipping option.

Don't assume Prime is your only choice. If you're prompted to start a free Prime trial, take a moment to review the checkout screen carefully. If something doesn't look right, try refreshing the page or adjusting your cart before enrolling.

Contact customer service if the numbers don't add up. If your order clearly qualifies for free shipping but the option doesn't appear, Amazon's customer service may be able to resolve the issue before you place your order.

Pro tip: It’s smart to check your order confirmation after you buy. If you accidentally started a Prime free trial during checkout, you can cancel before the trial ends and avoid any future membership charges.