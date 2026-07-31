Thinking about an EV? New survey suggests you'll love it — or regret it

A new survey found 32% say their EV exceeded expectations, while 28% say it was much worse than expected and regret buying one.

Reliable home charging and predictable commutes are linked to happier owners, while longer drives and public charging often lead to frustration.

Rent the exact model you're considering for a weekend. You'll quickly learn whether its range and charging fit your lifestyle.

A new survey suggests electric vehicle ownership is surprisingly polarizing.

Specifically, a survey of 642 EV owners, from automotive data company Bumper, found owners tend to fall into one of two camps: 32% said their EV has been much better than expected and wish they'd switched sooner, while 28% said it's been much worse than expected and they have serious regrets.

The biggest difference appears to be whether an EV fits a driver's lifestyle and not necessarily about the vehicle itself.

Among the findings:

Nearly 31% said they unexpectedly run low on battery charge four or more times per month.

64% reported getting less real-world driving range than advertised, including 27% who said it was "much worse."

44% said they would either discourage a hesitant friend from buying an EV or advise waiting until charging infrastructure improves.

The survey also found that reliable home charging and a predictable daily commute were common among the happiest owners, while longer commutes and dependence on public chargers were linked to greater frustration.

Things to consider before you buy

If you're considering an EV, experts recommend looking beyond the EPA range estimate.

Instead, it’s smart to research real-world range from owners who live in your climate and drive similar routes. Also, map out your nearby charging stations and read reviews to see how reliable they are.

Lastly, makes sure you do the math on your fuel savings. The survey found 26% of owners save more than $200 per month on fuel, but those savings depend heavily on electricity rates, annual mileage, and access to home charging.

Pro tip: Rent the exact model you're considering buying for a weekend and use it exactly as you would in everyday life. Commute to work, run errands, and if possible, take a longer highway trip. You'll quickly learn whether an EV fits your driving and charging habits.

The bottom line

An EV can be an excellent financial decision for the right driver, but it isn't a one-size-fits-all purchase.

Before signing on the dotted line, make sure your daily commute, charging options, and driving habits match the vehicle you're considering. That homework may determine whether you end up among the owners who love their EV — or those who wish they'd made a different choice.

Pro tip: Home charging is often the deciding factor. If you can install a Level 2 charger at home, EV ownership is generally much more convenient. If you'll rely primarily on public charging, take extra time to evaluate whether enough reliable chargers are available where you live and travel.