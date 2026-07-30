Heading off to college? Amazon just added a new way to save on dorm essentials

Eligible Prime for Young Adults members can earn 5% cash back on qualifying dorm essentials through Sept. 15, helping stretch back-to-school budgets.

The offer stacks with other savings, including Amazon coupons and promotional discounts on eligible items.

Maximize your rewards by using the 5% cash back on higher-priced purchases like desks, mini fridges, office chairs, and microwaves.

Furnishing a dorm room or first apartment isn't cheap. Between bedding, storage bins, kitchen supplies, desk accessories, and school essentials, the bill can easily climb into the hundreds of dollars before classes even begin.

To help ease the cost, Amazon has expanded its Prime for Young Adults program (formerly Prime Student) with a limited-time cash back offer that could help eligible shoppers stretch their back-to-school budget a little further.

Now through September 15th, eligible Prime members ages 18 to 24, along with college students enrolled in the Prime for Young Adults program, can earn 5% cash back on qualifying home, kitchen, lawn and garden, office products, furniture, and wireless accessories purchased on Amazon.

The promotion comes as many families continue to feel the effects of higher prices on everyday necessities, making every opportunity to save a little more meaningful.

More than just 5% cash back

The cash back promotion builds on Amazon's existing Prime for Young Adults membership, which includes a six-month free trial for eligible users. After the trial ends, members pay $7.49 per month or $69 annually — about half the price of a standard Prime membership.

In addition to free shipping, members receive access to Prime Video, exclusive shopping events, and other Prime benefits.

Look for a "5% cash back" badge or message on eligible products in Amazon's search results and on the product page. If you're signed into an eligible Prime for Young Adults account, qualifying items are clearly labeled before you add them to your cart.

Pro tip: Buy the expensive items first. Use the 5% cash back on higher-ticket purchases like a mini fridge, desk, office chair, or microwave. You'll earn more rewards than if you spend it primarily on smaller items like notebooks or cleaning supplies.

How to maximize the savings

Simply earning 5% cash back doesn't guarantee you're getting the best deal. Here are a few ways to make the promotion work even harder.

Compare prices before clicking "Buy." Amazon isn't always the cheapest retailer. Compare prices with Target, Walmart, IKEA, Costco, and office supply stores before making larger purchases. During back-to-school season, competitors frequently match or beat Amazon's prices on storage bins, bedding, desks, and small appliances.

Build one shopping list. Instead of placing multiple small orders, create a complete dorm shopping list before you begin buying. Seeing everything together makes it easier to compare prices, eliminate duplicate purchases, and avoid impulse buys that quickly inflate your budget.

Use price-tracking tools. Many dorm essentials go on sale multiple times before the semester begins. Free price-tracking tools such as CamelCamelCamel or Keepa can help you determine whether Amazon's current price is actually a bargain or whether it's worth waiting a little longer.

Stack your savings. The biggest discounts often come from combining offers. Look for manufacturer coupons, Amazon coupons that can be clipped directly on product pages, student discounts, and promotional gift card offers alongside the 5% cash back.

Pro tip: Think beyond move-in day. The promotion runs through Sept. 15, so don't feel pressured to buy everything at once. If you discover you need extra storage, kitchen gadgets, or school supplies after classes begin, you can still earn 5% cash back on many qualifying purchases before the offer expires.