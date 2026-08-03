White House explores reopening refineries as gasoline prices remain high

The White House is reportedly talking with private investors about reopening shuttered refineries, including a troubled facility on St. Croix.

More refining capacity could eventually increase gasoline supplies and put downward pressure on prices, especially in regions with limited capacity.

Consumers should not expect immediate relief, as restarting a refinery can take months or years and requires extensive repairs, financing, and regulatory approval.

The Trump administration is looking at whether some of the nation’s shuttered oil refineries can be returned to service, but the initiative is unlikely to provide motorists with quick relief from high gasoline prices.

White House officials have discussed reopening closed refineries from California to the U.S. Virgin Islands with a range of potential investors, according to E&E News by POLITICO, which cited three industry executives familiar with the talks.

The administration’s National Energy Dominance Council reportedly has connected interested investors with federal agencies that could help them understand regulatory requirements and other obstacles. Officials have also consulted with the Environmental Protection Agency about what would be required to restart mothballed facilities.

The discussions come as the national average price of regular gasoline stood at $4.10 per gallon today, according to AAA. That was up from $3.847 a month earlier and $3.147 a year earlier.

No agreements to purchase or reopen a refinery have been announced.

St. Croix refinery is a priority

One facility receiving particular attention is the former Limetree Bay refinery on St. Croix. The large complex is strategically located near major shipping routes and was designed to process heavier grades of crude oil, including oil from Venezuela.

The refinery operated for decades before closing in 2012. A later owner spent billions of dollars attempting to restart it, but the renewed operation lasted only a few months in 2021.

The EPA ordered the facility to pause operations after a series of incidents involving air pollution and oil releases. The agency said continued operations posed an imminent risk to public health. Residents reported illnesses and damage to their homes and property following some of the releases, according to the EPA’s 2021 enforcement announcement.

Any new owner would have to demonstrate that the refinery could operate safely and comply with federal and territorial environmental requirements.

How reopening refineries might affect gas prices

Refineries turn crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and other fuels. When refining capacity is tight — or when an operating refinery unexpectedly shuts down — the supply of finished gasoline can fall, causing wholesale and retail prices to rise.

Reopening a large facility could add hundreds of thousands of barrels of daily processing capacity. That could increase fuel supplies, improve competition, and provide a cushion when other refineries undergo maintenance or suffer outages.

The greatest price effect would probably occur in the markets directly served by a reopened plant. California, for example, uses a special gasoline blend and has limited connections to refineries elsewhere. Adding capacity there could reduce the severity of regional price spikes.

A St. Croix restart could help supply the East Coast and other Atlantic markets. Its effect on the nationwide average, however, would depend on the plant’s size, the products it makes, transportation costs, and conditions in the global oil market.

Crude oil remains the largest component of gasoline’s retail price. If international oil prices continue rising because of war, production disruptions, or shipping problems, additional U.S. refining capacity might soften the increase but would not necessarily reverse it.

Relief would take time

Restarting an idled refinery is much more complicated than turning machinery back on. Facilities that have been closed for years may require extensive inspections, equipment replacement, safety upgrades, and environmental work.

Investors would also need confidence that the refinery could remain profitable long enough to recover the cost. Demand for gasoline is expected to face long-term pressure from improving fuel economy and the growing use of electric vehicles, making companies cautious about spending billions on facilities that may operate for decades.

The Energy Information Administration classifies refineries according to whether their capacity is operating, idle, or permanently shut down. A refinery regarded as permanently closed would generally require much more work and investment than one that was recently idled.

That means the White House discussions may improve the nation’s long-term fuel security, but they are not likely to lower pump prices in the coming weeks. In the near term, motorists’ costs will remain more closely tied to crude oil prices, refinery outages, gasoline inventories, and the course of geopolitical conflicts.